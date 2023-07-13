Vi Partners with Truecaller to Add Trust and Safety to their Customer Communication

STOCKHOLM, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vi, one of India's leading telecom service providers, has joined hands with Truecaller, the world's leading global communications platform, to make communication with consumers more trusted, safe, and reliable.

Amid the rising number of customer service frauds, it is imperative to ensure that the customer interactions are safe and secure through trusted and verified communication from customer-centric businesses.

As a part of this collaboration, Truecaller, through its Verified Business Caller ID solution, has enabled Vi's customer service and sales team to deliver a secure and enhanced customer communication experience. Vi customers can instantly recognize authentic calls from Vi through Truecaller's trustworthy call indicators such as the green caller id, tamper-proof brand name and logo, a verified business badge, a category tag, and call reason.

Speaking about the collaboration, Priyam Bose, Global Head, GTM at Truecaller said, "Truecaller is committed to empowering businesses by enhancing customer communication and verification, which is particularly critical in the fast-paced, customer-centric telecom sector. Our Verified Business solution has become integral to the industry's effort to build a more secure and trusted communication environment. Our collaboration with Vi marks a significant step in this direction, helping one of the telecom industry's giants to strengthen customer interactions and reinforce trust in its services".

Speaking about the partnership, Ashish Sharma, EVP – Customer Service, Vi said, "We understand that customers dislike unwarranted calls and feel safe communicating via verified customer care channels only. We are happy to partner with Truecaller – one of the most trusted caller ID service providers, to offer more secure and verified communication to our customers. We continue to stay committed to deliver top-notch customer support experience, enhance calling efficiency, and deliver timely services to our users."

Truecaller Verified Business Solution empowers business calls with brand identity and context, fostering reliable customer communication. So far, over 2000+ active businesses across India and other prominent global markets have benefitted from the Verified Business Caller ID and other advanced communication capabilities. Besides bringing down call-related frauds and scam, the solution improves business call efficiency and safety in business communications.

About Vodafone Idea Limited:

Vodafone Idea Limited is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. It is amongst India's leading telecom service provider. The company provides pan India Voice and Data services ac]ross 2G, 3G and 4G platforms. Company holds large spectrum portfolio including mid band 5G spectrum in 17 circles and mmWave 5G spectrum in 16 circles. To support the growing demand for data and voice, the company is committed to deliver delightful customer experiences and contribute towards creating a truly 'Digital India' by enabling millions of citizens to connect and build a better tomorrow. The company is developing infrastructure to introduce newer and smarter technologies, making both retail and enterprise customers future ready with innovative offerings, conveniently accessible through an ecosystem of digital channels as well as extensive on-ground presence. The company's equity share are listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE in India.

The company offers products and services to its customers in India under the TM Brand name "Vi".

For more information, please visit: www.MyVi.in

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 350 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and around 38 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information, please visit corporate.truecaller.com

