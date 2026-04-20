VIA Agentic Solution Awarded IL5 Continuous Authority to Operate by United States Air Force

Increased authority level supports the expanded use of VIA's eJARVIS (SLAM AI), accelerating mission-critical outcomes through secure, swift data access and agentic analysis.

BOSTON, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of the Air Force (DAF) has awarded VIA Science, Inc. (VIA), a leading provider of secure, data-driven agentic workflows to the Department of War, government agencies, and global enterprises, an Impact Level 5 (IL5) continuous Authority to Operate (cATO) for its dual-use eJARVIS application.

eJARVIS is a USAF-configured version of VIA's commercial SLAM (Share Less, Ask More) AI solution. Since receiving IL4 authorization in May 2024, eJARVIS has delivered fast, secure data workflows leveraging large language models (LLMs). The elevation to IL5 significantly expands the scope and sensitivity of data eJARVIS can analyze, including specific types of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) that require higher protection standards.

"Increasing from IL4 to IL5 enables millions of civilian and military personnel, anytime, anywhere, to leverage this capability across broader and more critical use cases," said VIA co-founder and chief operating officer Kate Ravanis. We're proud to be a trusted partner to the DAF to accelerate their mission through directed agentic AI with guardrails to meet today's national security challenges."

eJARVIS delivers fast, secure data analysis for mission-critical DAF operations through on-demand natural language data visualization, code generation, and agentic skills. Uniquely, VIA's Web3 blockchain technology (also IL5 cATO) enables a clear data chain of custody required for high-stakes, traceable decision making and after-action reviews. Through numerous guardrails and controls, eJARVIS / SLAM AI ensures sensitive information remains protected. Additionally, eJARVIS enables non-technical users and agents to work with datasets previously too large for large language models (LLMs), allowing faster, more informed decisions.

"AI models double their code-writing capabilities every 70 days," continued Ravanis. "Addressing national security threats requires the agility to adopt the latest models instantly. Since beginning work with the DAF, VIA has upgraded LLMs nine times while maintaining cATO. Without this pace, adversaries would be twice as advanced in AI capabilities within just two months."

The IL5 cATO is a designation for storing and processing specific types of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) that require a higher level of protection than standard CUI.

About VIA

VIA accelerates solutions to mission-critical challenges through the secure, real-time exchange and analysis of data and digital assets. The Department of War, government agencies, and global enterprises rely on VIA to deploy agentic AI when speed and security are non-negotiable. By enabling seamless collaboration between teams and AI, VIA powers data-driven workflows from complex policy analysis to tactical operations like automated mission reporting and real-time alerting. With quantum-resistant authentication and an immutable chain of custody, VIA ensures every action is transparent, human-governed, and fully defensible, giving organizations the confidence to automate even their highest-stakes workflows. Learn more at www.solvewithvia.com.

SOURCE VIA Science, Inc.