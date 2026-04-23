VIA INVESTIGATION ALERT: Investigation Launched into Via Transportation, Inc., Attorneys Encourage Investors and Potential Witnesses to Contact Law Firm

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is investigating potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws involving Via Transportation, Inc. (NYSE: VIA).

If you have information that could assist in the Via Transportation investigation or if you are a Via Transportation investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-via-transportation-inc-investigation-via.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at [email protected].

THE COMPANY: Via Transportation offers transit software and service solutions. On September 15, 2025, Via Transportation conducted its initial public offering, raising more than $360 million by selling shares at $46.

THE REVELATION: On February 27, 2026, Via Transportation disclosed that the vast majority of its 108 reported net new customers in the fourth quarter 2025 had been acquired through its acquisition of Downtowner rather than through organic growth. On this news, the price of Via Transportation stock fell more than 7%.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Ken Dolitsky

Michael Albert

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800/851-7783

[email protected]

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP