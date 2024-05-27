VIA Labs Announces Immediate Availability of VL605 USB-C to HDMI 2.1 Protocol Converter with USB PD EPR Support

TAIPEI, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIA Labs, Inc. (VLI), a leading supplier of USB4®, SuperSpeed USB, USB Power Delivery Controllers, and now Display Controllers, today announced the start of mass production and immediate availability for the VIA Labs VL605 USB-C® to HDMI 2.1 Protocol Converter. The VL605 Protocol Converter achieved USB-IF certification for USB Power Delivery 3.1 with support for Extended Power Range (EPR) and HDMI 2.1 FRL certification and is now listed on the USB-IF Integrator's List under TID: 10462.

VIA Lab VL605 is an innovative single-chip USB-C to HDMI 2.1 Protocol Converter supporting modern display features and a highly integrated, low-power design. It's optimized for USB-C video dongles and multifunction docks and integrates a two-port USB PD 3.1 controller that supports pass-through charging at up to 240W when EPR is enabled. A single VL605 can convert a DisplayPort input to HDMI 2.1 at up to 8K@60Hz or 4K@240Hz while simultaneously charging the connected host. VL605 supports HDR and is compatible with Adaptive Sync from the DisplayPort standard and AMD's FreeSync technology, seamlessly converting these into HDMI 2.1's VRR (Variable Refresh Rate). Products incorporating VL605 can enhance gaming experiences with higher quality and smoother visuals while expanding peripheral connectivity and enjoying faster charging.

As mainstream home game consoles and computer hosts increasingly support HDMI 2.1, many displays with HDMI 2.1 enhancements such as higher resolution and refresh rate, VRR, and HDR support have emerged. HDMI 2.1 offers up to 48Gbps of bandwidth, which is a dramatic improvement over HDMI 2.0's 18Gbps, and this allows HDMI 2.1 to handle higher 4K refresh rates such as 120Hz, 144Hz, and even up to 240Hz with Display Stream Compression (DSC). The VRR feature of HDMI 2.1 can dynamically adjust the refresh rate based on game conditions, improving smoothness while minimizing screen tearing and perceived input lag.

VL605's integrated DisplayPort receiver supports HBR3 data rates, up to 32.4Gbps in 4-lane mode. The HDMI source supports both FRL and TMDS modes with peak bandwidths of 48Gbps and 18Gbps, respectively. It also supports RGB and YCbCr color formats and surround sound audio with up to 8 channels of LPCM at 192kHz in addition to various other compressed audio formats. The VL605 has a built-in DSC decoder and supports Autonomous Mode and Source-Controlled Mode as outlined in the latest DisplayPort 2.1 specification, providing signal sources with enhanced control capabilities. Additionally, VL605 can perform secure FW updates and avoid malicious firmware code attacks by leveraging the built-in security engine supporting ECDSA verification.

Wayne Chang, Director of PM at VIA Labs, underlines the VL605's adaptability. "DisplayPort and HDMI are the industry's leading video standards and are intertwined with the USB-C ecosystem. When combined with VLI's diverse USB Hub controllers, the VL605 can create a multitude of USB-C multifunction dock applications with USB PD charge-through function at different USB speeds, enabling a wide range of products. Future demand for VL605's capabilities is bright. As the latest mobile chips from Apple, Qualcomm, and MediaTek introduce hardware ray tracing capabilities, AAA games are being adapted for mobile platforms. With the VL605's dual USB PD ports and HDMI 2.1 output capabilities, a mobile phone can not only serve as a handheld gaming device but also seamlessly transition into a gaming console at home. It can charge the phone while projecting to a large 4K/8K TV screen, supporting a new gaming experience."

VIA Labs VL605 Availability

The VL605 USB-C to HDMI 2.1 Protocol Converter is available now and is shipping in quantity. For information, please contact your local VIA Labs sales representative or send an email to [email protected]

For more information about the VIA Labs VL605, please visit:

https://www.via-labs.com/product_show.php?id=123

VIA Labs Exhibition Information

Computex Taipei 2024

Date: June 4-7, 2024

Location: Nangang Exhibition Hall, Hall 1, Taipei, Taiwan

Booth: VIA Labs, Inc. at USB-IF Community (N0607a)

About VIA Labs, Inc.

VIA Labs, Inc. (VLI) is a leading supplier of USB4®, SuperSpeed USB and USB Power Delivery Controllers, based on the latest USB-IF Standards. A subsidiary VIA Technologies, Inc., VLI leverages its expertise in analog circuit design, high-speed serial interfaces, and systems integration to create a rich product portfolio that includes USB Host, Hub, and Device controllers in addition to USB PD and charging controllers. VIA Labs, Inc. has demonstrated technology and industry leadership through Standards Development and bringing newly developed USB Technologies to market. www.via-labs.com

