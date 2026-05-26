VIA Labs Announces VL610/VL610D MST Hub Controllers for Multi-Display USB-C Docking

TAIPEI, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIA Labs, Inc. (VLI), a leading supplier of USB4, DisplayPort, SuperSpeed USB, and USB Power Delivery Controllers, today announced the launch of its first MST Hub VL610 at Computex 2026. Following the market success of the VL605 USB-C to HDMI 2.1 signal converter, VL610 is a new-generation chipset designed to address the growing demand for multi-display expansion. Supporting up to three high-resolution displays simultaneously, it sets a new benchmark for USB-C docking solutions. Attendees can learn more about VLI's products during Computex 2026 at Booth N0614 in Hall 1, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

The VIA Labs VL610 is a highly integrated DP 2.1 HBR3 Multi-Stream Transport (MST) hub designed for USB-C docking stations and high-end video adapter applications. Compared to its predecessor VL605, which supports a single HDMI 2.1 output, VL610 significantly enhances display performance. VL610 series includes two SKUs: VL610 supports three video outputs, while VL610D supports two video outputs, addressing different docking design needs. Its flexible architecture includes one fixed HDMI 2.1 FRL transmitter, one configurable port supporting DP++ or HDMI 2.1 FRL, and a third configurable port supporting DP++ or HDMI TMDS (VL610 only).

VL610 supports a single display up to 8K60Hz or 4K240Hz, and up to three displays at 4K60Hz or QHD144Hz. It also enables up to six independent audio and video streams, with a single DP output supporting up to four MST streams. Full support for color formats and audio ensures a high-quality multimedia experience.

In terms of advanced display technologies, VL610 integrates a DSC 1.2a decoder, supporting decompression to HDMI output or direct pass-through to compatible displays. It also supports cross-platform Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), delivering smooth visuals for high-end gaming and professional imaging applications. VL610 also integrates ECDSA-256 asymmetric authentication, enabling secure firmware updates and protection against malicious firmware attacks.

VL610 also features a unique Logo Bitmap display capability with event-triggered graphics. It can display brand logos, warning messages, or guidance screens in scenarios such as host disconnection, USB-C port anomalies, or link errors, helping users quickly identify and resolve issues. This feature enables brands to proactively communicate with users during idle or fault conditions, enhancing both brand visibility and user experience.

"VL610 represents a key milestone in VLI's multi-display signal conversion technology. Evolving from the single HDMI 2.1 output of VL605 to the triple-stream architecture of VL610, we have translated customer needs into product innovation. VL610 is positioned to become the core chipset for next-generation high-end USB-C docking stations, further strengthening VLI's leadership in USB-C display interface solutions.", said Wayne Chang, Director of PM at VIA Labs.

SOURCE VIA Labs, Inc.