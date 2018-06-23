VIA Opens Newest Park & Ride Facility in Stone Oak

It's designed and located to provide convenient, affordable transportation options for commuters along the U.S. 281 corridor. The next phase of the Stone Oak facility will be a direct connection into the U.S. 281 high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes, providing a flyover from frontage road traffic. This connection will allow transit vehicles to bypass traffic into downtown, giving riders back time from their daily commute. The direct connection is being built as part of the Texas Department of Transportation's construction project on U.S. 281 and is expected to be completed in 2021.

"The rapid growth happening in the Stone Oak area is part of the overall growth in our region—the fastest-growing community in the country—all pointing to the need for more and better transportation options, like affordable Park & Ride service," VIA President/CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt said. "Service at the Stone Oak Park & Ride helps meet this need and more. It provides an alternative to sitting in traffic on 281, promotes transit-oriented communities and economic development in the area, expands access to the Medical Center, Downtown, and the Stone Oak area—and therefore access to jobs, schools, and the opportunity for a better quality of life."

Express and Crosstown service routes connect Stone Oak, the Medical Center, and Downtown—three of the busiest business and residential centers in the region, where people go to access healthcare, job and education opportunities, and experience culture. The newest VIA facility features modern passenger amenities and smart transit tools, including digital trip planning, real-time bus information, BiblioTech e-library kiosks and four electric car-charging stations powered by CPS Energy. Customers can park free at nearly 400 spaces. Other features include a full-service customer information center that allows patrons to receive individualized service on site.

It's the latest development for VIA's SmartMove Capital Improvement Plan, and its ongoing effort to improve public transportation in San Antonio and Bexar County. The transit agency recently completed installation of 1,000 bus shelters, capping a three-year project to update amenities systemwide and increase covered boarding locations. Today, 95 percent of VIA bus boardings happen at a sheltered stop. Also in 2017, VIA opened its updated Five Points Transfer Station, remodeled Ingram Transit Center, and its Compressed Natural Gas fueling station—the largest in North America.

The design/build team for the project included several SBE- and/or DBE-certified firms in keeping with VIA's commitment to supporting small business and diversity.

