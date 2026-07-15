VIA Shareholder Alert: Via Transportation, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Shareholders Who Acquired VIA Shares in the September 2025 IPO Urged to Review Options as Lawsuit Alleges Registration Statement Concealed Declining Revenue Metrics and German Regulatory Barriers

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a securities class action has been filed against Via Transportation, Inc. (NYSE: VIA).

YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU:

Purchased VIA stock between September 15, 2025 and May 12, 2026

Lost money on your VIA investment

Acquired shares in or traceable to the Company's September 2025 IPO

Find out if you qualify for recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

VIA shares were offered at $46.00 in the IPO. By May 12, 2026, shares traded at $14.12, a loss of $31.88 per share, or approximately 69%. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by August 10, 2026.

The Alleged Registration Statement Misrepresentations

Section 11 of the Securities Act of 1933 imposes strict liability on issuers, directors who signed the registration statement, and underwriters when offering documents contain untrue statements of material fact or omit information necessary to make disclosures not misleading. The action contends that Via's Registration Statement and Prospectus, declared effective September 11, 2025, fell short of these requirements in several critical respects.

As pleaded, the Offering Documents touted Via's "significant and durable revenue growth" and its "successful land and expand strategy" without disclosing that ARR per customer was already in decline and that German regulatory conditions were preventing the cross-sell model from functioning as described.

What the Registration Statement Allegedly Misrepresented

The Offering Documents described Via's growth as "rapid" and "durable" while ARR per customer was declining for the first time in eight quarters

The "land and expand" strategy was presented as proven, yet German customers were adopting microtransit in isolation rather than the full integrated platform

Risk factor disclosures referenced generic international risks but allegedly failed to identify the specific, already-occurring regulatory obstacles in Germany

failed to identify the specific, already-occurring regulatory obstacles in Germany Germany represented nearly 20% of total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2025, yet the Registration Statement allegedly did not disclose that this critical market was stuck in a "silo" dynamic

did not disclose that this critical market was stuck in a "silo" dynamic The Offering raised approximately $493 million in gross proceeds from over 10.7 million shares sold at $46.00 each, while underwriters collected $24.6 million in fees

IPO Due Diligence and Underwriter Obligations

The complaint names Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Allen & Company, Wells Fargo Securities, and additional underwriter defendants. Plaintiffs allege that despite conducting due diligence and having continual access to confidential corporate information, no underwriter defendant adequately investigated the Company's deteriorating growth metrics or the German market barriers before marketing the IPO to investors.

"The PSLRA provides important protections for investors harmed by alleged securities violations. When offering documents omit material trends already visible to insiders, the Securities Act places the burden on those who signed and sold the offering to demonstrate they conducted adequate diligence." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Start your claim now or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by August 10, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the VIA Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the VIA investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased VIA stock or securities between September 15, 2025 and May 12, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the VIA lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Via Transportation made materially false or misleading statements in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus regarding its growth trajectory, ARR per customer trends, and the viability of its "land and expand" strategy in Germany. When the true conditions were revealed over three corrective disclosures, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do VIA investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the VIA lawsuit? A: The complaint names Via Transportation, Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives and directors who signed the Registration Statement, as well as underwriter defendants who marketed and sold the IPO shares.

Q: What if I already sold my VIA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP