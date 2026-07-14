Viactiv® Launches CoQ10 Chews and Magnesium Glycinate Powder, Expanding Its Women's Wellness Line from Renowned Calcium Chews

TUSTIN, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viactiv®, the trusted women's wellness brand known for its delicious calcium soft chews, announced two new additions to its growing wellness portfolio: Viactiv® CoQ10 CARDIO Complete Soft Chews and Viactiv® Magnesium Glycinate Powder. The launches reflect the brand's continued expansion beyond bone health into proactive wellness solutions designed to support women's energy, muscle health, relaxation, and healthy aging.

Key Highlights:

Viactiv CoQ10 CARDIO Complete Soft Chews: Supports cellular energy production, cardiovascular health, and healthy muscle function in a convenient tropical, fruit-flavored soft chew. Viactiv Magnesium Glycinate Powder: Features magnesium glycinate in a sugar-free sweet peach drink mix designed to support muscle relaxation, calmness, and restful sleep.

New CoQ10 CARDIO Complete Soft Chews: Supports cellular energy production, cardiovascular health, and healthy muscle function in a convenient tropical fruit-flavored soft chew

Supports cellular energy production, cardiovascular health, and healthy muscle function in a convenient tropical fruit-flavored soft chew New Magnesium Glycinate Powder: Features magnesium glycinate in a sugar-free sweet peach drink mix designed to support muscle relaxation, calmness, and restful sleep

Features magnesium glycinate in a sugar-free sweet peach drink mix designed to support muscle relaxation, calmness, and restful sleep Convenient Daily Formats: Delicious formulas designed to fit naturally into everyday routines

Delicious formulas designed to fit naturally into everyday routines Science-Backed Nutrition: Made with high-quality ingredients, backed by nutritional research

The new additions reflect a growing focus on proactive wellness solutions that support women through various life stages, especially as muscle health becomes an increasingly important part of healthy aging. Research shows that women naturally begin losing muscle mass and strength beginning in midlife, a process associated with aging known as sarcopenia.1 Maintaining muscle function is recognized as essential for mobility and strength, but also for metabolic health, energy, and overall vitality.

Viactiv® CoQ10 CARDIO Complete Soft Chews are formulated to support cellular energy production, cardiovascular wellness, and healthy muscle function through the benefits of Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), an essential antioxidant involved in mitochondrial energy production. CoQ10 levels naturally decline with age, making supplementation increasingly important for maintaining energy and cellular repair. Emerging research suggests CoQ10 supplementation may also help support muscle function in older adults.2 The tropical fruit-flavored soft chew format offers women a convenient and enjoyable way to incorporate CoQ10 into their daily wellness routines.

Also launching is Viactiv® Magnesium Glycinate Powder, a sugar-free sweet peach drink mix formulated to help support muscle contraction and relaxation, nerve function, and restful sleep. Magnesium plays a critical role in more than 300 biochemical reactions throughout the body and is essential for neuromuscular health. Magnesium glycinate is a highly absorbable form known for its gentle digestion and calming properties. Clinical research has shown that magnesium supplementation may help support muscle recovery, relaxation, and sleep quality in adults with insufficient magnesium intake.3

"Emerging research in nutritional science is helping women take a more proactive approach to supporting their long-term wellness and longevity," said Katie Lucas, CMO of Viactiv®. "With these new daily essentials, Viactiv® continues to expand its women's wellness portfolio with convenient, science-backed solutions designed to support energy, muscle health, relaxation, and overall vitality throughout every stage of life."

Together with Viactiv®'s established calcium portfolio, the new products reinforce the brand's evolving platform: Life's Better When Healthy Tastes Delicious™.

To learn more about Viactiv®, please visit VIACTIV.com and follow @Viactiv on social.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

1Bone. 2019 Mar 28;123:137–144. doi: 10.1016/j.bone.2019.03.033

2Nutrients. 2025 Dec 18;17(24):3959. doi: 10.3390/nu17243959

3Cureus. 2024 Oct 13;16(10):e71392. doi: 10.7759/cureus.71392

Media Contact: Marissa Sanchez Buntz, [email protected]

SOURCE Viactiv