viaim to Reveal New Innovations at Much-Anticipated Debut at CES 2025 in Las Vegas

The Company's Redefine Productivity at Ease philosophy envisions a future workplace revolution that empowers people to focus on the most important tasks, boosting creativity, competitiveness, and efficiency

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- viaim, an AI technology hardware company deeply rooted in the smart office sector, has announced its debut at CES 2025 in Las Vegas from January 7-10, 2025. At Booth 36709 in LVCC South Hall 2,viaim will showcase its innovative AI-powered solutions, with new product releases including the viaim RecDot Earbuds and NoteKit designed to transform workplace productivity. Redefining communication and efficiency, viaim is focused on office assistants and has built a smart ecosystem covering multiple living and workplace fields.

Marking a milestone in its global expansion strategy, viaim's participation in CES highlights its commitment to reshaping traditional work environments. With its mission to create "Real Intelligence," viaim brings real value to people by using AI technology to free users from repetitive office tasks, enabling them to focus on creativity, collaboration, and innovation.

viaim's advanced AI-driven tools simplify professional workflows with call recordings and live recordings, viaim AI meeting summaries and to-do lists, recording text transcriptions, multi-language translation, 48dB deep noise reduction, and 36 hours of ultra-long battery life. Integrating large language models and cutting-edge hardware, including viaim RecDot Earbuds and the Notekit audio recorder, viaim enhances meetings, communication, and efficiency.

Designed for professionals in finance, media, education, and more, its technology offers real-time recording transcription,intelligent translation, and high-quality audio processing, streamlining notetaking and improving computer-based workflows.

At CES, visitors will have the opportunity to experience viaim's cutting-edge AI-powered solutions firsthand. viaim product managers will be on-hand to explain to visitors the innovative features and technologies, as well as highlights of the viaim RecDot Earbuds.

"Our debut at CES is a pivotal moment for viaim, reflecting our dedication to innovation and global growth," Cecile, CMO with viaim, commented. "We are excited to demonstrate how our AI headset can redefine the modern workplace, empowering users to excel in fast-paced, demanding environments while achieving a better balance between work and life."

viaim's CES 2025 debut highlights its mission to create AI that eliminates repetitive office tasks, enabling users to focus on collaboration, innovation, and meaningful work. viaim prioritizes seamless, intuitive experiences to boost creativity, efficiency, and happiness. viaim invites attendees to visit the brand's Booth to explore these innovations firsthand and discover how AI-driven solutions can shape the future of work.

SOURCE VIAIM