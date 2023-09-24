Vial to Sponsor the 21st Precision in Clinical Trials Summit 2023 in San Diego, CA

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial, a global full-service CRO providing tech-forward clinical trial management services, announced its participation as a sponsor, exhibitor, and speaker at the 21st Precision in Clinical Trials Summit, taking place in San Diego, CA, on October 16-17, 2023, at the Westin San Diego Bayview.

The summit serves as a platform for the largest bio-pharmaceutical hub in the region to network and discuss collaboration strategies aimed at achieving their outsourcing and operational goals. Attendees can look forward to an innovation-focused agenda, pre-scheduled meetings between potential collaborators, and access to a wide array of reliable solution providers. The summit is poised to provide attendees with the means to address their most pressing clinical trial challenges both in 2023 and beyond.

Vial's Associate Business Development Director, John Sheperdson, Director of Business Development, Wade Berry, and Sales Development Representative, Gabriella Mills, will be representing the organization. Mr. Sheperdson will share insights into Vial's technological innovations and discuss the transformative potential of their solutions in the context of clinical trials on day 2 of the event at 9:50 AM (PST).

"I'm thrilled to be part of the summit and represent Vial. It's a great opportunity to share our technology insights and learn from fellow experts in the field," said John Sheperdson, Associate Business Development Director of Vial.

How to connect with Vial at the 21st Precision in Clinical Trials Summit?

Book a meeting using PCT's meeting scheduler here or by emailing John Sheperdson at [email protected]

For more information about Vial and its innovative solutions, please visit Vial's official website.

About Vial: Vial is a next-generation CRO powered by technology that promises faster and more efficient trial execution for less cost. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of more efficient trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end from site startup to database lock. Vial's technology platform combines modern, intuitive eSource, EDC, and ePRO into one connected system, streamlining site processes and enabling considerable efficiencies. Vial operates across multiple Therapeutic Areas (Dermatology CRO, Ophthalmology CRO, Oncology CRO, Gastroenterology CRO, Neurology CRO, Cardiology CRO, Medical Device CRO, Rare Disease CRO, and Digital Therapeutics CRO). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with over 100+ employees.

