Vial announces Dr. Mark Lebwohl to Scientific Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vial Dermatology CRO announced the addition of Mark Lebwohl, MD, MPH to the Vial Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Lebwohl will lend his expertise to the Vial CRO team and leading sponsors working to advance the Dermatology research field.

Launched earlier this year , under the tag line, "The CRO Built for Sponsors", the Vial Dermatology CRO promises higher quality and faster execution of trials powered by the Vial Clinic Network of over 35 Dermatology clinics across the country. The Vial Scientific Advisory Board's leading Dermatology KOLs will service sponsors in clinical strategy, regulatory strategy, trial design and indication selection.

The Vial Dermatology CRO team is led by Betsey Zbyszynski as Head of Clinical Operations, Jason Shuris as Head of Sales, Janet DuBois, M.D. as Medical Director, Justin Withers as Head of Dermatology.

Dr. Lebwohl stated: "The development of a technology-centric CRO that can drive much-needed progress in Dermatology research is exciting, and I'm delighted to join their Scientific Advisory Board."

Dr. Lebwohl is chairman emeritus of the Medical Board of the National Psoriasis Foundation. He is the founding editor of Psoriasis Forum and the Journal of Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis. He has been on the editorial board of the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology and the Journal of Skin Cancer. He is editor of the Dermatology Section of Scientific American Medicine and co-Editor-in-Chief of Skin, the Journal of Cutaneous Medicine. He has authored or co-authored over 600 publications including articles, chapters and abstracts. Dr. Lebwohl is actively involved in clinical trials of many new dermatologic treatments.

About Vial:

Vial's mission is to run clinical trials with faster execution and higher quality in order to bring new therapies to market. Vial has over 70 employees and is based in San Francisco, California. Vial partners with Dermatologists to support their research teams and has created a network of over 35 Dermatology clinics. The Vial network has contributed to over 150 trials for many of the leading sponsors in Dermatology having run trials across common Medical Dermatology indications (Atopic Dermatitis, Psoriasis, Vitiligo, Alopecia Areata, Rosacea, Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Prurigo Nodularis among others) as well as Aesthetic Dermatology indications. The clinic network runs trials from Phase I through Phase IV.

For more information on our Dermatology CRO .

For full press release please visit our website

SOURCE Vial