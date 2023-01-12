Vial Announces New Central Nervous System Scientific Advisory Board Member, Dr. Jacqueline French of the Epilepsy Study Consortium and NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial , a tech-enabled CRO providing next-generation clinical trial management services, announced the addition of Jacqueline French, MD, as a new CNS scientific advisor to their Neurology CRO .

Dr. French is a professor of neurology at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, co-director of epilepsy clinical trials for NYU Langone Health's Comprehensive Epilepsy Center, and president, director, and founder of The Epilepsy Study Consortium. After receiving her medical education at Brown University, she completed a residency in neurology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. Thereafter, she pursued further training through a fellowship in EEG and epilepsy at Mount Sinai Hospital and Yale University.

Dr. French has over 30 years of experience in the neurology and epilepsy fields. Her research has focused on epilepsy treatment and the creation of new clinical trial designs. She has also been instrumental in creating treatment guidelines for the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) and the International League Against Epilepsy.

"As we progress our Neurology CRO, now is the right time to augment the experts on our CNS SAB to support our evolution as a next-generation CRO powered by technology. We are pleased to welcome Dr. French as she is an esteemed leader in clinical neurology research," said Simon Burns, CEO and Co-founder of Vial.

"Vial's approach to clinical trials represents a promising path to treating diseases impacting millions of patients. I look forward to collaborating with a team on the cutting edge of reimagining clinical trials for drug discovery," said Dr. French.

About Vial: Vial is a tech-enabled, next-generation CRO that promises faster and higher-quality execution of trials. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of more efficient trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end from site startup to database lock. The key to Vial's tech-enabled platform is Vial's modern, intuitive Electronic Source and powerful tooling for CRAs that enables considerable efficiencies. Vial operates across multiple therapeutic areas ( Dermatology CRO , Ophthalmology CRO , Oncology CRO , Gastroenterology CRO , Neurology CRO , and Cardiology CRO ). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with over 125 employees.

