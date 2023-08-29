Vial Announces Season 2 of Their Leading Biotech Podcast, "First in Human"

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial , a global tech-forward Contract Research Organization (CRO) providing next-generation clinical trial management services, has announced the highly anticipated Season 2 of their leading biotech podcast, First in Human. The second season is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, and will feature a captivating lineup of weekly episodes.

First In Human is a podcast uniquely dedicated to shedding light on groundbreaking advancements and inspiring stories within the biotechnology industry. Hosted by Vial, this engaging podcast provides a platform for in-depth interviews with industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors, showcasing their journeys through the intricacies of developing and conducting in-human clinical trials.

This season promises even more riveting discussions and insightful conversations as First in Human explores the triumphs, challenges, and innovations that drive the biotech sector forward. Listeners can expect to hear from luminaries such as David Esposito, CEO of ONL Therapeutics, Lucas Siow, Co-founder of ProteinQure, and Alfredo Andere, Founder of LatchBio, among other trailblazers who are shaping the future of biotechnology.

Catie Neel, Director of Events and Public Relations at Vial, shares her excitement: "We are thrilled to bring back First in Human for its second season. The response to our debut season was overwhelming, and we are committed to continuing to provide our audience with engaging and thought-provoking content that highlights the incredible advancements happening in the biotech industry."

Listeners can tune in to First in Human by subscribing on popular platforms, Apple , Spotify , and Google . Transcripts of each episode will also be available on Vial's podcast page for those who prefer to read the content. For more information and to catch up on episodes from both seasons, visit Vial's official podcast page at https://vial.com/blog/podcast .

About Vial: Vial is a next-generation CRO powered by technology that promises faster and more efficient trial execution for less cost. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of more efficient trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end from site startup to database lock. Vial's technology platform combines modern, intuitive eSource, EDC, and ePRO into one connected system, streamlining site processes and enabling considerable efficiencies. Vial operates across multiple Therapeutic Areas. Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with over 100+ employees.

