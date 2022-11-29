Vial Announces the Addition of Dr. Adam Friedman of the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences to their Dermatology CRO Scientific Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial, a tech-enabled CRO providing next-generation clinical trial management services, announced the addition of Adam Friedman, MD, to their Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Friedman will advise Vial on enhancing its Dermatology CRO product and services.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Friedman to our SAB. We are confident he will contribute relevant and informed counsel to our Dermatology CRO as we continue to further the development of our technology platform," said Simon Burns, CEO and Co-Founder of Vial.

"Vial is looking to do something unique within the clinical research space, to re-envision how clinical trials run. I am excited to see how their technology platform and CRO services will change the landscape and look forward to advising them during the development of their approach," said Dr. Friedman.

Dr. Friedman holds multiple titles at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences. He is Professor and Chair of Dermatology, Residency Program Director of Translational Research, and Director of Supportive Oncodermatology. After attending medical school at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Dr. Friedman completed his internship at the New York Hospital of Queens before returning to Albert Einstein to complete his residency in Dermatology, where he also stayed on as faculty for five years.

Dr. Friedman has diverse research interests, with foci ranging from nanotechnology applications in dermatology to teaching and clinical gaps identification. He also specializes in the use of cannabinoids to potentially treat inflammatory dermatological conditions.

About Vial: Vial is a tech-enabled, next-generation CRO that promises faster and higher-quality execution of trials. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of more efficient trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end from site startup to database lock. The key to Vial's tech-enabled platform is Vial's modern, intuitive Electronic Source and powerful tooling for CRAs that enables considerable efficiencies. Vial operates across multiple Therapeutic Areas (Dermatology CRO, Ophthalmology CRO, Oncology CRO, Gastroenterology CRO, Neurology CRO, and Cardiology CRO). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with over 125 employees.

