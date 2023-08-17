Vial Announces Upcoming Launch of "First in Human: The Panel Series," A Live Online Roundtable Series Featuring Esteemed Biotech Expert Panelists

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial , a global tech-forward CRO providing next-generation clinical trial management services, has announced its latest initiative — a new online web series titled "First in Human: The Panel Series." This monthly panel series will be hosted as a live roundtable and is set to launch Wednesday, September 13, 2023. The series will bring together influential decision-makers from small to medium biotech and pharma.

The first episode of First in Human: The Panel Series will be hosted by Bruno Gagnon , Senior Vice President of Global Clinical Operations at Opthea, a renowned figure in the field of biotech with vast expertise in clinical operations. Each 60-minute panel will feature a handpicked selection of industry leaders, including Vial executives like Rich McCormick, EVP of Clinical Strategy and Vice President of Oncology. The panelists will engage in insightful discussions tailored to their specific areas of expertise, offering valuable insights to the audience.

The first installment of First in Human: The Panel Series will center around the topic of "Building a World-Class Clinical Organization to Optimize Operational Excellence." Listeners will gain invaluable knowledge and practical advice from the panelists on optimizing their clinical operations for success.

Confirmed panelists for the inaugural episode include:

Natalie Masterton , Vice President of Clinical Development Operations at Chinook Therapeutics.

, Vice President of Clinical Development Operations at Chinook Therapeutics. Kristi Clark , Vice President of Clinical Operations at Avidity Biosciences, Inc.

, Vice President of Clinical Operations at Avidity Biosciences, Inc. Suliat Oyelami-Davies , Director of Clinical Operations at Eidos Therapeutics

, Director of Clinical Operations at Eidos Therapeutics Sponsored by Vial: Rich McCormick, Jr. , EVP of Clinical Strategy and Vice President of Oncology

With such a diverse and accomplished panel, attendees can expect a well-rounded and informative discussion on the strategies, challenges, and best practices that underpin a world-class clinical organization.

"Vial's commitment to fostering knowledge-sharing and driving advancements in clinical trials led us to create the First in Human: The Panel Series," said Simon Burns, CEO of Vial. "We are honored to have Bruno Gagnon, a respected figure in the industry, as the host of our inaugural episode, and we look forward to delivering valuable insights and actionable takeaways to our audience."

To attend First in Human: The Panel Series and gain access to valuable discussions from industry experts, interested participants can register here .

About Vial: Vial is a next-generation CRO powered by technology that promises faster and more efficient trial execution for less cost. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of more efficient trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end from site startup to database lock. Vial's technology platform combines modern, intuitive eSource , EDC , and ePRO into one connected system, streamlining site processes and enabling considerable efficiencies. Vial operates across multiple Therapeutic Areas ( Dermatology CRO , Ophthalmology CRO , Oncology CRO , Gastroenterology CRO , Neurology CRO , Cardiology CRO , Medical Device CRO , Rare Disease CRO , and Digital Therapeutics CRO ). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with over 100+ employees.

SOURCE Vial