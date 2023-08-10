Vial Introduces Their Vice President of Ophthalmology, Amy Del Medico

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial, a global tech-forward CRO proving next-generation clinical trial management services, announced the appointment of Amy Del Medico as their Vice President of Ophthalmology. Amy brings with her an extensive background of over two decades in strategic planning for U.S. and global clinical trials.

Amy's distinguished career path encompasses pivotal roles in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Prior to joining Vial, she held notable positions at IQVIA, where she was instrumental in shaping therapeutic strategy for ophthalmology and neurology clinical studies. Her adeptness in collaborating with diverse stakeholders, from small biotech to major pharmaceutical companies, across all phases of study, has made her a respected figure in the realm of retina and anterior segment trials. With an unparalleled grasp of research phases, including observational and device studies, Amy has established herself in ophthalmology, spanning from rare diseases to cutting-edge cell and gene therapies.

Commenting on her decision to join Vial, Amy expressed her enthusiasm: "Vial's vision of harnessing technology to reimagine the clinical trial landscape resonates deeply with me. The industry's evolution spurred by the challenges of COVID has paved the way for transformative change, and I am thrilled to be part of a company that is spearheading more efficient and effective trial conduct."

Vial's state-of-the-art approach to clinical trial execution integrates forward-thinking technology. Their comprehensive platform seamlessly merges eSource, EDC, and ePRO, streamlining processes from site initiation to data collection and database lock.

Simon Burns, CEO and Co-Founder of Vial, shared his thoughts on Amy's impact: "We are delighted to welcome Amy to Vial as our VP of Ophthalmology. Her decades of experience and unparalleled expertise in ophthalmology clinical trials align perfectly with our commitment to redefining how trials are conducted. With Amy on board, we are poised to drive innovation and deliver ground-breaking therapies to benefit sponsors and patients worldwide."

About Vial: Vial is a next-generation CRO powered by technology that promises faster and more efficient trial execution for less cost. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of more efficient trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end from site startup to database lock. Vial's technology platform combines modern, intuitive eSource, EDC, and ePRO into one connected system, streamlining site processes and enabling considerable efficiencies. Vial operates across multiple Therapeutic Areas (Dermatology CRO, Ophthalmology CRO, Oncology CRO, Gastroenterology CRO, Neurology CRO, Cardiology CRO, Medical Device CRO, Rare Disease CRO, and Digital Therapeutics CRO). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with over 100+ employees.

