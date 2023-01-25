Vial Partners with RecensMedical in Phase III Clinical Trial to Further Ophthalmology Innovations

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial , a global tech-enabled CRO providing next-generation clinical trial management services, has partnered with RecensMedical, Inc. ("RecensMedical"), a South Korean medical device company. RecensMedical develops innovative cooling technologies across an ever-expanding array of procedures. Vial will be supporting RecensMedical with their Phase III clinical trial for their Ocu-Cool system, which includes a precision cooling medical device focused on delivering rapid cooling anesthesia for painless intravitreal injection therapy. Ocu-Cool aims to be the first ever medical device from South Korea to receive de novo clearance from the US FDA. Vial's Ophthalmology CRO will work closely with the RecensMedical team through the completion of the Phase III "COOL-3" clinical trial.

Vial promises to deliver faster, more efficient trials for biotech sponsors at an affordable rate. Vial's Ophthalmology CRO distinguishes itself by leveraging digital technology, such as its Vial Technology Platform, combining eSource , EDC , and ePRO in one connected system to streamline site processes. Vial EDC is a modern, intuitive, and hyper-responsive EDC platform delivering a consumer-grade experience and next-generation performance to eClinical software. These best-in-class CRO services will accelerate the development of new therapies and devices for ophthalmology sponsors and patients.

"At Vial, it's our mission to enable scientists to cure all human disease. To accomplish this, we must do our part in promoting innovation and enhancing trial outcomes for scientists around the globe. We are excited to partner with Recens and work with their team to get COOL-3 approved for the market as the world's first contact-type precision-cooled eye anesthesia device aimed at de novo," said Wendy Pinson, Director of Clinical Operations at Vial.

"The Vial team provided a thorough and informative pitch to help us run our Phase III trial. We are very excited to work with Vial and feel confident they will help us achieve the best results possible," said RecensMedical CEO, Gun-Ho Kim.

About Vial: Vial is a tech-enabled, next-generation CRO that promises faster and higher-quality execution of trials for less cost. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of more efficient trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end from site startup to database lock. Vial's technology platform combines modern, intuitive eSource , EDC , and ePRO into one connected system, streamlining site processes and enabling considerable efficiencies. Vial operates across multiple Therapeutic Areas ( Dermatology CRO , Ophthalmology CRO , Oncology CRO , Gastroenterology CRO , Neurology CRO , and Cardiology CRO ). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with over 125 employees.

