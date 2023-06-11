Vial to Present on Running Cost-Effective Clinical Trials at the Life Sciences Summit Hosted by Egnyte

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial, a global tech-first CRO providing next-generation clinical trial management services, announced it will be presenting at the 2023 Life Sciences Summit hosted by Egnyte, a software company and leader in cloud content security and governance, on Thursday, June 15.

Egnyte's Life Sciences Summit is a virtual event focused on enhancing clinical outcomes for the biotech industry. Participants gain insights on establishing compliance in clinical trial processes, leveraging multilingual platforms for improved results, and maintaining cost efficiency to stay ahead in improving clinical outcomes.

Vial's Group Product Manager, Luke Bogus, will present on Vial CRO's technology platform and how it's allowing for more efficient, cost-effective clinical trials while maintaining high-quality data. Vial's next-generation technology integrates trial onboarding, patient enrollment, site communication, and data collection processes into one connected system. By deploying technology in every step of a trial, Vial is driving efficiencies in speed and cost that benefit innovative biotech startups.

"We're honored to speak at Egnyte's Life Sciences Summit and discuss how a modern CRO like Vial can reduce costs and accelerate workflows, ultimately making clinical trials more efficient and cost-effective for sponsors. By integrating Egnyte's easy-to-deploy eTMF into our tech stack, we've been able to offer our clients the gold standard in eTMF management, compliance, and audit readiness," said Bogus.

About Vial: Vial is a tech-enabled, next-generation CRO that promises faster and higher-quality execution of trials for less cost. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of more efficient trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end from site startup to database lock. Vial's technology platform combines modern, intuitive eSource , EDC , and ePRO into one connected system, streamlining site processes and enabling considerable efficiencies. Vial operates across multiple Therapeutic Areas ( Dermatology CRO , Ophthalmology CRO , Oncology CRO , Gastroenterology CRO , Neurology CRO , Cardiology CRO , Medical Device CRO , Rare Disease CRO , and Digital Therapeutics CRO ). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with over 100+ employees.

SOURCE Vial