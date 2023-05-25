Vial to Sponsor and Exhibit at BIO International Convention 2023, Showcasing Next-Generation CRO Services

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial , a global tech-first CRO providing next-generation clinical trial management services, announced it will be a sponsor and exhibitor at the 2023 BIO International Convention in Boston, MA, June 5-8, 2023.

The conference will offer a range of valuable opportunities, including one-on-one partnering for business growth, networking events to connect with industry professionals, and expert-led programming dedicated to addressing critical topics in the field. These topics encompass pressing issues such as COVID-19, infectious diseases, oncology, business development, financing, cell and gene therapy, digital health, and many others. Throughout the four-day event, attendees can expect an engaging lineup of panels and presentations covering a diverse array of subjects.

BIO 2023 will be taking place at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center (415 Summer St, Boston, MA 02210) in the Seaport District of Boston, MA. Vial will not only be exhibiting at booth #1338, but will also be sponsoring the convention and hosting two private networking events, including a Happy Hour and a private workout class.

Vial Team Attending Bio 2023:

Simon Burns , CEO & Co-Founder

, CEO & Co-Founder Rich McCormick , EVP of Clinical Strategy

, EVP of Clinical Strategy Dan Gallagher , VP of Business Development

, VP of Business Development Wade Berry , Director of Business Development

, Director of Business Development Carlos Naranjo , Director of Sales

, Director of Sales Catie Neel, Sr. Event Manager

Event Manager Owen Allen , Event Coordinator

"We are thrilled to be attending the BIO International Convention 2023 in Boston, MA," said Simon Burns, CEO & Co-Founder of Vial. "This conference presents an incredible opportunity for us to connect with industry professionals, explore valuable partnerships, and stay at the forefront of critical industry topics. We are looking forward to showcasing our innovative clinical trial management services and engaging in meaningful discussions throughout the event."

How to connect with Vial at Bio 2023

Connect with Vial at exhibitor booth #1338 or request a meeting using the exclusive BIO One-on-One Partnering platform , meeting suite B253 (located in the Business Forum).

Interested in attending one of our private networking events? Reach out to Catie Neel at [email protected] for more information.

To learn more about Vial, visit our website .

About Vial: Vial is a tech-enabled, next-generation CRO that promises faster and higher-quality execution of trials for less cost. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of more efficient trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end from site startup to database lock. Vial's technology platform combines modern, intuitive eSource , EDC , and ePRO into one connected system, streamlining site processes and enabling considerable efficiencies. Vial operates across multiple Therapeutic Areas ( Dermatology CRO , Ophthalmology CRO , Oncology CRO , Gastroenterology CRO , Neurology CRO , Cardiology CRO , Medical Device CRO , Rare Disease CRO , and Digital Therapeutics CRO ). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with over 100+ employees.

SOURCE Vial