Vial to Sponsor the 4th Annual Gene Therapy for Ophthalmic Disorders Conference 2023 in Boston, MA

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial, a global full-service CRO providing tech-forward clinical trial management services, announced its participation as a sponsor and speaker at the 4th Annual Gene Therapy for Ophthalmic Disorders Conference in Boston, MA, October 3-5, 2023, at the Hilton Boston Back Bay.

The 4th Annual Gene Therapy for Ophthalmic Disorders Conference is a preeminent event that unites thought leaders from leading biopharma, biotech, and academic institutes working to transform eye disease treatment. Attendees can anticipate engaging discussions on the latest trends, breakthroughs, and opportunities shaping the industry. The conference offers a unique platform for industry stakeholders to network, share insights, and collaborate toward driving advancements in the field of ophthalmology.

Vial's Vice President of Business Development, Dan Gallagher, and Associate Business Development Director, John Sheperdson, will be representing the organization. Gallagher will share insights into Vial's technological advancements and discuss the transformative potential of their solutions in the context of clinical trials.

"I am genuinely grateful for the invitation and excited about the prospect of meaningful conversations that could shape the trajectory of gene therapy for ophthalmic disorders. I'm looking forward to sharing Vial's technology advancements and discussing the transformative potential of our solutions for the future of ophthalmic clinical trials," said Dan Gallagher, VP of Business Development at Vial.

How to connect with Vial at the 4th Annual Gene Therapy for Ophthalmic Disorders Conference?

Book a meeting by emailing John Sheperdson at [email protected]

For more information about Vial and its innovative solutions, please visit Vial's official website.

About Vial: Vial is a next-generation CRO powered by technology that promises faster and more efficient trial execution for less cost. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of more efficient trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end from site startup to database lock. Vial's technology platform combines modern, intuitive eSource, EDC, and ePRO into one connected system, streamlining site processes and enabling considerable efficiencies. Vial operates across multiple Therapeutic Areas (Dermatology CRO, Ophthalmology CRO, Oncology CRO, Gastroenterology CRO, Neurology CRO, Cardiology CRO, Medical Device CRO, Rare Disease CRO, and Digital Therapeutics CRO). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with over 100+ employees.

