Vial VP of Business Development, Daniel Gallagher, to Present at Precision in Clinical Trials (PCT) Summit in Boston, MA

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial , a global tech-first CRO providing next-generation clinical trial management services, announced its VP of Business Development, Daniel Gallagher, will be attending and speaking at the Precision in Clinical Trials (PCT) Summit in Boston, MA. The conference will consist of fireside chats, brainstorming sessions, and corporate panel discussions. There will be a wide array of high-interest topical panels, including discussions of technological innovation, life science and diagnostic tools, therapeutics, healthcare delivery, and the evolving political and regulatory landscape.

During the first day of PCT, Monday, May 1st, 2023, from 4:25p to 4:50p (EST), Mr. Gallagher will provide a featured talk on the topic of, Technological Innovation Discussion: Reimagining Clinical Trials, where he will touch on how technology is impacting the clinical research industry and how Vial has reimagined clinical trials through their next-generation technology platform, innovative approach, and fixed-fee pricing model to create a CRO built for sponsors.

"I'm excited to attend PCT and have the opportunity to discuss the ways in which technological innovation is transforming the landscape of clinical trials and how they are conducted. New technologies and methodologies are making it possible to deliver trials to sponsors more efficiently, with greater precision, and at a lower cost, which is Vial's mission," said Daniel Gallagher, VP of Business Development Vial.

To learn more about Vial, visit our website

About Vial: Vial is a tech-enabled, next-generation CRO that promises faster and higher-quality execution of trials for less cost. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of more efficient trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end from site startup to database lock. Vial's technology platform combines modern, intuitive eSource , EDC , and ePRO into one connected system, streamlining site processes and enabling considerable efficiencies. Vial operates across multiple Therapeutic Areas ( Dermatology CRO , Ophthalmology CRO , Oncology CRO , Gastroenterology CRO , Neurology CRO , Cardiology CRO , Medical Device CRO , Rare Disease CRO , and Digital Therapeutics CRO ). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with over 100+ employees.

