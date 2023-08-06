Vial Welcomes Their New Vice President of Central Nervous Systems (CNS), Emma C. Moran

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial, a global tech-driven CRO providing next-generation clinical trial management services, announced the addition of Emma C. Moran to their team. Moran will be the CRO's new VP of Central Nervous Systems (CNS), bringing with her an impressive 28-year track record in the clinical research industry.

Moran's expertise spans various domains within the pharmaceutical sector, having worked with both large pharmaceutical and small biotechnology companies throughout her career. Most recently, she served as Senior Director, Therapeutic Strategy Lead for CNS at IQVIA, where she exhibited exceptional skill in crafting innovative clinical strategies for CNS assets on behalf of clients.

In her new role as VP of CNS at Vial, Moran will collaborate closely with the company's leadership team to spearhead the advancement of cutting-edge solutions within the CNS domain. Drawing from her extensive experience and leadership acumen, she will play a pivotal role in propelling Vial's mission of accelerating clinical trial processes, delivering faster and more efficient trial results, and reducing costs for biotech sponsors.

On joining Vial, Moran said, "I am honored and excited to be part of the talented Vial team. The company's commitment to leveraging technology to drive meaningful change in clinical trials aligns with my vision for transforming the CNS research landscape. I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues at Vial and our clients to bring innovative neurological and psychiatric therapies to patients worldwide."

Vial is renowned for its forward-thinking approach to clinical trial execution, underpinned by cutting-edge technology that streamlines site processes and maximizes trial efficiency. Their modern, intuitive technology platform integrates eSource, EDC, and ePRO into one connected system, simplifying trial onboarding, patient enrollment, site communication, and data collection processes.

Simon Burns, CEO and Co-Founder of Vial, shared his excitement over Moran joining the team: "We are thrilled to welcome Emma to Vial as our VP of CNS. Her vast experience and deep understanding of the CNS landscape will undoubtedly strengthen our capabilities in driving transformative research and delivering breakthrough therapies for our sponsors. We believe her addition to the team will significantly contribute to Vial's growth and success."

About Vial: Vial is a next-generation CRO powered by technology that promises faster and more efficient trial execution for less cost. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of more efficient trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end from site startup to database lock. Vial's technology platform combines modern, intuitive eSource, EDC, and ePRO into one connected system, streamlining site processes and enabling considerable efficiencies. Vial operates across multiple Therapeutic Areas (Dermatology CRO, Ophthalmology CRO, Oncology CRO, Gastroenterology CRO, Neurology CRO, Cardiology CRO, Medical Device CRO, Rare Disease CRO, and Digital Therapeutics CRO). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with over 100+ employees.

