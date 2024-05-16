vialytics Americas Inc. and Remington & Vernick Engineers (RVE) Announce Strategic Partnership using AI Road Assessment Technology

NEWARK, N.J., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- vialytics Americas Inc. and Remington & Vernick Engineers (RVE) are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to streamline and manage transportation infrastructure assessments using advanced AI and digital image collection technology. This collaboration signifies our shared commitment to leveraging cutting-edge solutions for transportation agencies and municipalities which will directly enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve.

vialytics automates tedious tasks by providing a convenient, smartphone-based system for road management. Their artificial intelligence evaluates road and asset conditions, offering objective pavement, road sign, manhole, and storm drain condition data and much more. This objective data is used within the system as a way to track damage and assist in maintenance and planning.

Working together, RVE and vialytics provide clients with an updated, simplified approach to obtain accurate data to perform road maintenance, operation and planning. The integration of vialytics software with engineering consulting allows us to provide clients substantial benefits including significant cost savings, objectivity and consistency in roadway assessments, quicker turnaround times and, ultimately, successful outcomes.

Key benefits of the RVE / vialytics partnership:

Increased Value: Leveraging AI and digital imagery, the tool significantly enhances the quality, value and longevity of community infrastructure.

Objectivity in Assessments: The use of AI eliminates human bias, ensuring all infrastructure assessments are based on consistent, objective criteria.

Consistency and Accuracy: With advanced algorithms, the software provides consistent and accurate analysis of road conditions, enabling more reliable infrastructure development, planning and information regarding remaining roadway life cycles.

Quicker Turnaround: Fast, automated assessments facilitate quicker decision-making, allowing for infrastructure needs to be addressed in a timely manner.

Innovative Technology: By partnering and employing vialytics' state-of-the-art solution, our clients are positioned at the forefront of infrastructure management innovation.

RVE has been a leader in municipal and transportation engineering since its founding in 1901. As it has grown, the firm strategically evaluates and implements technologies to ensure our clients have access to the best available tools. "This strategic partnership demonstrates our mutual commitment to employing proven innovative technology to help clients assess and manage the assets in their communities and service areas safely and efficiently," said Leonard A. Faiola, PE, President and CEO of RVE. "While we focus on infrastructure data collection and asset management, our clients are free to focus on the other aspects of their business, knowing that their roadway conditions and maintenance tasks are being safely and cost-effectively managed."

vialytics is at the forefront of AI and digital imaging technology. With a mission to streamline the workflows of busy public works departments worldwide, vialytics is dedicated to improving the quality and safety of roadways through innovative, technology-driven solutions. "At vialytics, it is ingrained in our organizational ethos to empower our partner communities worldwide with state-of-the-art technologies, ensuring the execution of top-tier road infrastructure for their citizens," explains vialytics Americas' President and CRO Andy Kozma. "We are pleased to announce our partnership with RVE, a leading full-service consulting engineering firm with offices throughout the middle and south Atlantic regions of the United States."

RVE, a leader in full service municipal engineering in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, provides design, planning, and construction management and inspection services. RVE is one of the oldest established consulting firms in the country. The firm has grown to more than 480 employees in offices located throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and North Carolina.

