vialytics and BETA Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Infrastructure Innovation

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- vialytics, a leading AI-powered infrastructure management technology company, and BETA Group, Inc. (BETA), a leading multidisciplinary engineering, planning, and asset management firm, today announced a strategic collaboration designed to transform infrastructure assessment, planning, and management across multiple sectors.

This partnership combines BETA's extensive expertise in pavement management and GIS with vialytics' state-of-the-art AI and digital imaging technologies. The collaboration will provide innovative solutions for a wide range of infrastructure challenges.

Joining forces with BETA allows vialytics to showcase their AI-powered road assessment platform across domains.

Andy Kozma, President and CRO of vialytics Americas, commented on the partnership: "Joining forces with BETA allows us to showcase the versatility and power of our AI-powered assessment platform across various domains. This collaboration will not only expand our reach but also drive innovation in how infrastructure is evaluated, maintained, and developed. We're excited to see how our combined strengths can transform the infrastructure landscape."

Key objectives of the partnership include:

Marrying AI-driven data analysis with expert insight. Enhancing data collection and analysis processes to provide more comprehensive and accurate infrastructure evaluations. Creating more efficient project planning and management strategies, leveraging AI to optimize resource allocation and project timelines.. Collaborating on initiatives to push the boundaries of infrastructure technology practices.

The partnership comes at a critical time as cities and regions across the United States face growing infrastructure challenges. By combining BETA's proven track record for delivering complex pavement management solutions with vialytics' innovative AI capabilities, the collaboration will address these challenges head-on.

About vialytics:

vialytics is a GovTech SaaS company that has developed the world's preeminent AI-powered Road Management System. The company's innovative technology leverages advanced machine learning and computer vision to revolutionize the way cities manage their infrastructure, offering real-time and predictive insights for enhanced road safety and maintenance.

About BETA Group, Inc.

BETA Group, Inc. is a leading multidisciplinary engineering firm with a rich history of delivering innovative solutions across GIS/asset management and civil, environmental, and transportation engineering sectors. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a commitment to excellence, BETA is proud to improve the communities they live and work in with sustainable solutions.

SOURCE Vialytics Americas, Inc.