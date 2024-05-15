Viam and Tennibot Present World's First Autonomous Tennis Assistant Robot at RacquetX Conference in Miami

The innovative machine shows how Viam helps companies capture data from diverse hardware, transform data into insights, and take action to enhance the customer experience.

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viam, the software platform for smart machines, is proud to announce a partnership with Tennibot, the world's first robotic tennis ball collector, aimed at helping build, prototype, and scale its trailblazing fleet of autonomous tennis assistants as it expands sales to tennis clubs and enthusiasts nationwide.

The partnership reflects growing widespread business interest in automation, and shows how the next generation of innovative companies are integrating data and AI to revolutionize the real-world consumer experience.

Unveiled by Tennibot in April 2024 at the inaugural RacquetX all-racquet sports conference alongside the Miami Open, the "Tennibot'' robot autonomously roves a tennis court to detect and recover balls, allowing players and coaches to save up to 30% of their time otherwise spent collecting them. The machine leverages unique data technology from Viam, ensuring every machine is updated with the latest up-to-date software to identify tennis balls, skillfully self-navigate around obstacles, and collect data to improve and optimize machine performance.

As more Tennibot machines move into production, the company is also using the Viam platform to seamlessly and securely capture and synchronize aggregate data from machines in the field. The data then helps the Tennibot team monitor machine performance, conduct remote diagnostics, and guarantee a superior customer experience.

Inspiration for the Tennibot struck CEO and co-founder Haitham Eletrabi during a frustrating practice session, prompting the inception of the cutting-edge machine. Working with co-founder and CTO Lincoln Wang, Eletrabi navigated through an iterative process of designing, prototyping, testing, and optimization. However, encountering technical obstacles inherent to traditional fleet and machine data management motivated the collaboration with Viam.

Viam's open-source platform provides out-of-the-box cloud pipelines designed to easily plug into machines and facilitate their monitoring and management. Its open architecture allows any machine to be interoperable and share data with the cloud and any other machine, regardless of its make or manufacturer, breaking down technological barriers that have up to now limited greater adoption of automated solutions in consumer and industrial settings.

"Before we worked with Viam, managing multiple machines and their data could only be done through a complex integration of software and authentication platforms that weren't designed to work with machines," said Eletrabi. "But Viam's built-in data management pipelines snapped right into our machines and rendered that patchwork unnecessary, freeing us up to just focus on building and selling our robots."

In addition to boosting Tennibot's operational efficiency, Viam's fleet management capabilities also helped the company quickly scale and speed their time-to-market.

"Viam's cloud-based software makes it simple to check the current status of our machines at any time and deploy code to update them as needed," said Wang. "This allows us to comfortably expand our fleet to hundreds of robots with full confidence, and accelerate machine manufacture and delivery, getting us to market faster."

Tennibot's integration with Viam demonstrates the software platform's mission to unlock the full potential of automation across diverse sectors, from consumer recreation and home automation to full industrial solutions across manufacturing, infrastructure, and climate.

"We're thrilled to provide Tennibot with the crucial features to monitor, troubleshoot, and deploy code to their machines," said Viam founder and CEO Eliot Horowitz. "Tennibot is a great example of how Viam enables both startups and enterprises to innovate, scale, and deliver an improved customer experience through smart machines."

Long term, the partnership between Tennibot and Viam includes plans to further develop the "Tennibot" robot and incorporate optional AI and machine learning capabilities, helping players study, analyze, and refine their technique.

Learn more about how Viam helps smart machine startups and enterprises easily manage data from their fleet at Viam.com , or reach out to [email protected] for a custom demo.

About Tennibot

Tennibot is an innovative robotics company founded in 2018, specializing in the development of autonomous tennis ball collecting robots. Headquartered in Auburn, Alabama, Tennibot aims to revolutionize tennis court maintenance by utilizing cutting-edge AI and robotics technology. The company's flagship product, also named Tennibot, autonomously navigates tennis courts, efficiently collecting stray tennis balls, thereby saving time and effort for players and coaches. Tennibot's commitment to advancing sports technology has garnered widespread recognition, positioning the company as a leader in the intersection of robotics and sports.

www.tennibot.com

About Viam

Viam is a comprehensive open-source platform that simplifies the building, monitoring, and data management of smart machines. From industrial robots to smart home appliances to IoT devices, Viam is transforming the way software powers hardware for any device with sensing, compute, and actuation. Founded in 2020 by former MongoDB co-founder and CTO Eliot Horowitz, Viam is headquartered in New York City.

www.viam.com

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Viam, Inc.