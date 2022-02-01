Viam Announces $30 Million Series A Funding Round to Scale Novel Robotics Platform

"We are excited to support Eliot and the Viam team in their audacious endeavor to rebuild – from scratch – the platform underlying the modern robotics industry, and enable the next generation of problem solvers." Tweet this

"Since our Seed round, we've brought on extraordinary talent, built, tested, and launched our platform, and engaged with external parties energized by the prospect of building robots easily and intuitively," said Horowitz.

Albert Wenger, Partner, USV, commented, "Robotics holds a profound promise to make our lives better. Viam will make it dramatically easier to bring new and more powerful robots to market. This is a massive opportunity and I am thrilled to be working with Eliot again."

"Structural shortages in the labor market are driving explosive demand for robotics and automation," said Griffin Schroeder, Partner, Tiger Global. "We are excited to support Eliot and the Viam team in their audacious endeavor to rebuild – from scratch – the platform underlying the modern robotics industry, and enable the next generation of problem solvers."

The latest investment will enable Viam to expand its team size and support ongoing research and development (R&D) to enhance its platform.

Viam is working with a growing and curated set of partners in a private alpha, and is preparing for a public launch later this year.

About Viam

At Viam, we're building a novel robotics platform that relies on standardized building blocks rather than custom code to create, configure, and control robots. We're empowering engineers across industries to solve complicated automation problems with our developer-friendly software tools.

