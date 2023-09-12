Viam Releases Modular Registry Feature to Streamline the Building and Customization of Smart Machines

Viam, Inc.

12 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

The Modular Registry allows developers to easily add hardware components and services to their smart machines in the same way they would code a web or mobile application.

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viam, the software platform that simplifies turning great ideas into smart machines in production, today announced the release of its Modular Registry, which allows developers to publish, share, and leverage modules for effortlessly adding hardware and services to smart machines.

Making Smart Machine Creation As Simple As Software

Adding new functionality to a smart machine through a new hardware component like a robotic arm or sensor, or a service such as navigation or localization, is a time-consuming manual process further complicated by the sheer variety of available resources to potentially add.

Viam's Modular Registry feature changes this dynamic by making the addition of new components and services as straightforward as coding software, so that it is easier and quicker to enhance smart machines' performance in response to their environments.

"Automation and machinery are well-suited to help solve global challenges like climate change and cleaning oceans," said Eliot Horowitz, Founder and CEO at Viam. "Viam's Modular Registry simplifies the process for developers to add what they need to their smart machines so they can spend more time solving our world's problems and less time troubleshooting the addition of new functionality."

Viam's Modular Registry at a Glance

Viam's Modular Registry allows developers to create, publish, use and share custom drivers for hardware and services with the wider smart machine developer community, enabling builders to:

  • Publish modules on the registry
  • Add modules to any machine's configuration with a few clicks
  • Pick the version of the module they want deployed, change it whenever they want, and automatically deploy the change to a machine or a whole fleet

The Modular Registry can also be used to deploy code and content to an existing machine or fleet, and easily introspect existing systems without changing the way they work. Upcoming features will include custom APIs for even more component and service options for smart machines, and the ability for developers to charge for the modules they create on the registry, with the distribution and billing handled by Viam.

"Viam's Modular Registry keeps the kind of composability and extensibility we expect from software and applies it to everything on a smart machine from hardware to data," Horowitz continued. "We hope the Modular Registry will empower developers by making it far easier to build, configure, test, and deploy the smart machines the world needs."

About Viam

Viam is a software platform that makes it easy to turn great ideas into production-ready smart machines. Viam works with any hardware and has modern architecture, easy developer APIs, cloud connectivity and tools, and enterprise-grade security to give even the leanest teams the power to launch and scale their smart machine businesses.

Viam makes building, deploying and managing smart machines more flexible, affordable, and easy to use so that builders can do more with smart machines while getting them to market faster. By making smart machines more accessible, Viam is attracting talent and investment to the industry so that more people start working with smart machines to build products and services that improve our world.

Founded in 2020 by Eliot Horowitz, MongoDB co-founder & former CTO, Viam is headquartered in New York City.

Media Contact: media@viam.com

