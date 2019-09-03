Viamedia and WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone Sign Multi-Year Deal to Renew Advertising Sales

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viamedia , the leading cross-media local advertising company, announced today a multi-year agreement with WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone , a leading broadband and communications service provider, to continue selling advertising on the multichannel video programming distributor's (MVPD) behalf in 10 markets nationwide.

Viamedia has represented WOW! in multiple markets across the country since the company's inception and will continue to represent the advertising sales for WOW! in Augusta, Charleston, Cleveland, Columbus, Evansville, Knoxville, Huntsville, Montgomery, Panama City and Tampa.

"Viamedia and WOW! have a long-standing partnership that goes deeper than advertising sales. We have worked hand in hand for nearly two decades on advanced technology innovations, brand awareness and are both truly invested in each other's future," says Viamedia President & CEO, Mark Lieberman. "We are honored to continue to represent WOW! for the foreseeable future."

"WOW! continues to put our customers first and ensure that we are delivering the best viewing experience at all times – advertisements included," says Misty Jensen, VP of advertising sales for WOW!. "Viamedia has done a great job on WOW!'s behalf to attract local advertisers within the communities we represent. We're excited to extend our partnership with Viamedia so they can continue providing WOW!'s advertising customers with an experience that meets their needs."

This announcement comes on the heels of Viamedia's most recent innovation, QTT™ , which bridges the gap between digital and linear television advertising sales. WOW!, and other MVPD and SSP providers, are active with field trials for QTT™.

About Viamedia

Headquartered in New York City, Viamedia provides a comprehensive audience and impression-based local video and digital advertising platform. As part of the platform, Viamedia has exclusive cable TV ad inventory from more than 60 Cable TV Distributors in 34 states across 72 DMAs, offering advertising on cable TV networks to more than 6,000 local, regional and national advertisers. Viamedia also offers those advertisers a complimentary suite of impression-based digital products including OTT, mobile, display, email, search, and social, in those DMAs and beyond. Viamedia's success is built on its proprietary software, people and processes. For more information, please visit www.viamediatv.com .

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with a service area that passes over three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides service in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. Visit wowway.com for more information.

