Viamedia Announces Free Webinar on New 2019 Streaming TV (OTT) Insights

When asked about the webinar, Tom Walsh said that this was a chance for people to hear from industry leaders on the state of Streaming TV (OTT) and the opportunities it offers. They can ask questions live and get information not easily available through other channels.

Key topics to be addressed:

New insights from Freewheel, A Comcast Company's Q1 2019 Video Monetization Report

Viewership and adoption of Streaming TV viewing devices

How brands are leveraging Streaming TV to reach their target audience

The future of Streaming TV

Marketers interested in streaming TV insights can register for the webinar free here: http://go.viamediatv.com/webinar-streaming-tv-advertising

Hosted by

Tom Walsh, Senior Vice President, Advanced Advertising Strategy, Viamedia

Tom Walsh has 18 years' experience in ad-tech, starting at DoubleClick in 1997 where he worked through the dot-com boom and bust, building some of the foundations in Advanced Advertising that have helped shape the industry today. He has also served as VP of Sales for WPP (nPario division) and Co-Founder & Managing Director at the business advisory firm ESIrisk.

He most recently served as Senior Director, Strategic Relationships for Comcast Advanced Advertising (FreeWheel), where he managed top clients including Comcast, Warner Bros. Studios, MGM Studios and Music Choice.

Panelists

Brian Schwartz, Director, IAB's Video Center of Excellence, IAB

With over nine years of TV and Digital Video buying experience, Brian Schwartz brings a unique perspective to the IAB's Video Center of Excellence. While working for OMD in their Video Investment Department, Brian has managed video campaigns for top companies including Voya Financial, Bacardi, Eli Lilly, Hershey's, and a multitude of other brands. He has witnessed first-hand the evolution of TV from traditional linear to the Advanced TV capabilities that we are living through today.

Mike Richter, Director of Programmatic Revenue, Newsy, an E.W. Scripps Company

Driven by his passion for strategy and innovation in media and ad tech, Mike Richter leads programmatic revenue growth at Newsy as the Director of Programmatic Revenue. Newsy is the next-generation news network, producing everything from up-to-the-minute news coverage to features, investigations and long-form documentaries for its OTT and 24-hour cable channels, reaching more than 38 million U.S. households.

Hannah Brown, Chief Strategy Officer, fuboTV

Hannah oversees all strategic development and execution for fuboTV, which offers a sports-centric internet subscription pay-TV service in the U.S. Most recently, Hannah was SVP of Corp. Dev. at Relevent Sports Group, where she was responsible for executing development opportunities via mergers, acquisitions or organic development. Prior to joining Relevent Sports, she spent almost 10 years at Sky, where she led partnerships with startups including fuboTV.

Greg Bel, Strategic Accounts Director, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company

Greg Bel is Strategic Accounts Director, Monetization Solutions for FreeWheel, a Comcast Company. He is responsible for managing the MVPD segment within FreeWheel's Monetization Solutions group. In this role, Greg helps some of the largest companies in the television industry generate profits from ad-supported content by connecting clients with FreeWheel's technology platforms and private TV inventory marketplace.

About Viamedia

Headquartered in New York City, Viamedia provides a comprehensive audience and impression-based local video and digital advertising platform. As part of the platform, Viamedia has exclusive cable TV ad inventory from more than 60 Cable TV Distributors in 34 states across 72 DMAs, offering advertising on cable TV networks to more than 6,000 local, regional and national advertisers. Viamedia also offers those advertisers a complimentary suite of impression-based digital products including OTT, mobile, display, email, search, and social, in those DMAs and beyond. Viamedia's success is built on its proprietary software, people and processes. For more information, please visit www.viamediatv.com.

