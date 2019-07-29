Viamedia Announces QTT™ Advanced Technology to Accelerate Spot Cable TV Advertising Sales Growth

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viamedia, the leading cross-media local advertising company, announced today the launch of QTT™, a patent pending technology developed by Viamedia to significantly grow cable TV ad dollars by tapping into the surging programmatic digital advertising marketplace.

In market trials this summer with some of the industry's leading MVPD operators such as WOW and leading digital SSPs [such as Rubicon Project], QTT™ enables digital supply side platforms (SSP) and their demand side platform (DSP) partners to dynamically access linear cable TV inventory in real time while maintaining the brand safe environment enjoyed by cable TV. QTT™'s breakthrough is converting a standard SCTE 35 cue tone into an IAB-compliant VAST ad request infused with rich content and audience metadata for segmentation and targeting.

QTT™ leverages the current workflow and infrastructure for both digital and TV ecosystems while not requiring any upgrade to cable set top boxes. Working through agency trading desks, advertisers are able to programmatically plan online and TV campaigns against the defined audience segments. Using a chosen DSP to real time bid with a SSP for the desired cable TV placements that best meet their campaign goals, QTT™ enables media buyers to insert linear TV ads using real time decisioning without the need for predefined schedules.

"The local advertising industry is a $151 billion industry, with spot cable TV capturing approximately $6 billion, and local digital advertising representing $77 billion. QTT™ is a win-win, as digital ad players can now seamlessly access linear cable TV for the first time while cable TV operators significantly grow their TV ad revenues," says Viamedia President and CEO Mark Lieberman. "We truly feel QTT™ is a game changer for our partners and our industry."

About Viamedia

Headquartered in New York City, Viamedia provides a comprehensive audience and impression-based local video and digital advertising platform. As part of the platform, Viamedia has exclusive cable TV ad inventory from more than 60 Cable TV Distributors in 34 states across 72 DMAs, offering advertising on cable TV networks to more than 6,000 local, regional and national advertisers. Viamedia also offers those advertisers a complimentary suite of impression-based digital products including OTT, mobile, display, email, search, and social, in those DMAs and beyond. Viamedia's success is built on its proprietary software, people and processes. For more information, please visit www.viamediatv.com.

