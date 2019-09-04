Viamedia, Hardee's® Announce $10,000 College Fund Contest

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viamedia, the leading cross-media local advertising company, announced today that it will once again partner with Hardee's Restaurants LLC to award a qualifying Kentucky student $10,000 to go towards college tuition. Over the last 6 years, Viamedia and Hardee's® have awarded $45,000 in scholarships to 5 Central Kentucky students.

The 2019 Hardee's® $10,000 College Fund Contest is open to Central Kentucky students enrolled in a Kentucky college or University by December 31, 2019, who have a 2.5 GPA or higher and are at least 17 years old.

"Viamedia believes strongly in investing in our future and is committed to local education," said Mark Lieberman, President and CEO, Viamedia. "Preparing the next generation to compete in a global economy is vital and we are proud to offer exceptional students the chance to be rewarded for their hard work and ambition."

"We are pleased to team up once again with Viamedia to offer $10,000 towards college tuition to a deserving Kentucky student," said Mindi McGinnis, Marketing Liaison, Heritage Assets, Hardee's®. "This is a wonderful opportunity to help the next generation of leaders pursue their dreams and invest in a brighter future for Kentucky."

Eligible contest entrants will compete for the grand prize by writing short essays, which will be evaluated by the Sponsor's Marketing and Promotions Team and Hardee's Restaurants LLC. The Contest begins on September 9, 2019 at 12:00 a.m. ET and ends on November 15, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The winner of the Contest will be determined on or about November 26, 2019 based on the following criteria: the Essay that best describes exemplary community service and commitment to academic excellence by the Entrant; overall creativity and originality of the Essay; and, the quality of the content, writing style, grammar and word count accuracy.

Interested entrants can go to http://www.hardeessupportsstudents.com for complete details, official rules and to enter for the opportunity to win the prize.

ABOUT VIAMEDIA

Headquartered in New York City, Viamedia provides a comprehensive audience and impression-based local video and digital advertising platform. As part of the platform, Viamedia has exclusive cable TV ad inventory from more than 60 Cable TV Distributors in 34 states across 72 DMAs, offering advertising on cable TV networks to more than 6,000 local, regional and national advertisers. Viamedia also offers those advertisers a complimentary suite of impression-based digital products including OTT, mobile, display, email, search, and social, in those DMAs and beyond. Viamedia's success is built on its proprietary software, people and processes. For more information, please visit www.viamediatv.com.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. ("CKE"), a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have over 3,800 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 43 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

