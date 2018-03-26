Viamedia Names Frank Connolly Chief Financial Officer

Connolly comes to Viamedia with extensive c-level experience with global public and private companies in the digital marketing, banking, advertising and technology sectors. He has served as CFO for industry leaders such as Water Cooler Group/Media Storm, Focus Vision Worldwide, Harris Interactive, Modem Media, and was an investment banker at AdMedia Partners, started his career at Dun & Bradstreet and Accenture. Connolly will report to the company's CEO, Mark Lieberman and work out of the New York office while spending time at the company's Kentucky Operational office.

"After a thorough search for a CFO, we're excited to have Frank join our team," said Mark Lieberman, Viamedia Chief Executive Officer. "Frank's industry experience is unparalleled. His financial background in revenue growth, coupled with his experience leveraging innovative technologies to align operations and resources to grow EBITDA and free cash flow makes him an ideal appointment."

"I am excited to join Viamedia, which plays an important role in the fast changing advertising space," said Frank Connolly. "As I envisioned a technology-driven innovative company for my next opportunity, Viamedia and the senior team presented the perfect mix I was seeking."

About Viamedia

Headquartered in New York City, Viamedia is the largest independent cable TV ad management company for local, regional and national advertising, programmatic and ad tech solutions, responsible for nearly one million spots per day on behalf to over 7,000 advertisers. The company specializes in selling advertising on behalf of 60 U.S. cable and telecommunications service providers, utility companies and municipalities, and employs over 300 people across the country. For more information, please visit www.viamediatv.com.

