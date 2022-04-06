VIANAI Systems Grows Leadership Team to Support its Strong Momentum in Human-Centered AI for Enterprises

Team Brings Unmatched Expertise in Building Breakthrough Products, Successfully Scaling Organizations, and Delivering Customer Experience and Success

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vianai Systems ("Vian") the human-centered AI platform and products company, today announced key additions to its leadership team as the Company brings its products to global enterprises. The Vian team has unrivaled experience in building enterprise platforms and designing innovative products with broadscale reach. In addition, the team has decades of experience working with leaders at thousands of global enterprises to solve their most important business challenges, and drive design-led transformations.

Human-centered AI delivers on a vision of AI as an amplifier of human intelligence that combines the power of human judgement together with the best AI techniques, to drive transformative business outcomes. The need for a more human-centered approach to AI has rapidly intensified as many enterprises still struggle to realize the full potential of their AI investments.

The new members are:

Dr. Navin Budhiraja joins as Chief Technology Officer + Head of the Vian Platform. Navin is a renowned technologist known for delivering massively scalable enterprise systems and AI.

Dean Germeyer joins as Chief Revenue Officer, leading the Company's go-to-market efforts for its products and platform. Dean brings a deep commitment to customer success and broad experience in building organizations that sustain thousands of long-lived strategic customer relationships.

Shabana Khan joins as Head of Marketing, leading overall marketing strategy, direction and execution for Vian, its platform and products. Shabana brings a unique design-led, customer-first approach to delivering marketing strategies for enterprise products.

Pradeep Panicker joins as Head of Finance, leading all aspects of the company's financial planning and operations. Pradeep's decades of experience in enterprise finance will be invaluable in building infrastructure to scale company operations.

"I am delighted to welcome Navin, Dean, Shabana and Pradeep to Vian, to complement our already exceptional leadership team. All of them bring deep enterprise expertise in delivering innovations, an unwavering focus on customer success, and a profoundly empathetic, learning-led way of working and building organizations," said Dr. Vishal Sikka, Founder + CEO, VIANAI Systems. "As Enterprise leaders realize that the hype of the first wave of AI approaches is making way for a human-centered, design-led AI, they are seeing our products and our approach to AI deliver breakthrough business value and transformation. This success is creating an exceptionally strong demand for our products and our platform. Our leadership team represents exactly the combination of expertise, experience, and dedication to customer success needed to help enterprises around the world realize the full business potential of AI."

These recent additions to the Vian team complement existing leaders, including Dr. Sanjay Rajagopalan, Chief Design + Strategy Officer, Dr. Tao Liu, Head of Operations, Dr. Carly Cooper, Head of Culture + Transformation, Frank Yu, Head of Business Operations, Jake Klein, Head of Product, and Yusuf Safdari, Head of Legal.

About Vian:

Vianai Systems, Inc. is a Human-Centered AI platform and products company launched in 2019 to address the unfulfilled promise of enterprise AI. Vian's customers include many of the largest and most respected businesses in the world, to which it delivers AI, ML and data science platforms and products. Vian helps its customers amplify the transformational potential within their organizations using a variety of advanced AI and ML tools with a distinct approach in how it thoughtfully brings together humans with technology. This human-centered approach differentiates Vian from other platform and product companies and enables its customers to fulfill AI's true promise for the benefit of humanity.

