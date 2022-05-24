VIANAI Systems Introduces First Revenue Science Platform for the Enterprise

Vianai Accelerates Causal Data Science Solutions with Acquisition of Dealtale, to Create New AI-Powered Category for Reimagining Customer Engagement

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vianai Systems ("Vian"), the human-centered AI platform and products company, today launched the Dealtale Revenue Science Platform, bringing Vian's causal data science solutions together with Dealtale's no-code data platform, to establish a new category called Revenue Science. Revenue Science looks deeper than traditional machine learning solutions to not only forecast revenue, but reveal how marketing, sales and product activities actually drive sales. The platform places these capabilities directly in the hands of business professionals, without the need for data science, engineering or IT expertise. This unprecedented time-to-value enables companies across a wide spectrum of data maturity levels to immediately start taking advantage of sophisticated AI techniques, without the cost, technical or resource barriers.

This human-centric AI approach allows more organizations to deploy AI models faster and in more areas of the business, putting sophisticated AI techniques directly in the hands of business users, to drive intelligence-based outcomes.

"The Dealtale Revenue Science Platform enables us to identify new campaign strategies that improve ROI and drive conversions across our sales, marketing and advertising platforms," said Alon Maimoni, Director, Digital Sales, NetApp.

"Every business in the world endeavors to create purposeful customer engagement, and the pandemic has intensified its digital transformation. Over the past three years, Jake Klein and his team have worked hard to bring Human-Centered AI, in particular the next AI frontier of Causal Intelligence, to help businesses create engagements that are meaningful, relevant and empathetic," said Dr. Vishal Sikka, Founder and CEO of Vian. "With Dealtale's proven no-code customer intelligence platform, we are able to create this new category of Revenue Science, to help businesses around the world achieve breakthrough value and business outcomes in their customer engagement, by putting powerful AI tools directly in the hands of business users."

Dealtale Revenue Science is a next-generation suite of applications built on the Vian H+AI Platform, that drives breakthrough revenue opportunities across marketing, sales and product teams. Vian's unique and deep expertise in causal data science and AI, together with the no-code Dealtale platform enables teams to not only predict what will happen, but understand which actions to take in order to optimize revenue.

Existing sales and marketing solutions leverage ML to find correlations in data, which can lead to a biased and inaccurate understanding of what actually drives sales. The Dealtale Revenue Science Platform overcomes these challenges by employing techniques that are purpose-built to identify causal relationships between business activities and outcomes.

"Revenue Science represents an evolution of Revenue Operations and forecasting. Rather than simply describing or predicting what will happen, RevSci empowers you to act by identifying the steps that drive incremental sales," said Jake Klein, Managing Director of Dealtale, a Vianai Systems Company.

With Dealtale Revenue Science, customers can quickly and seamlessly connect all of their CRM, marketing automation, website, advertising and other tools, without the help of data scientists, engineers or IT, and can be up and running within a few hours.

The Dealtale Revenue Science Platform capabilities include:

Prescriptive Conversion : Identifying the prospects that are most likely to convert because of sales & marketing actions.

: Identifying the prospects that are most likely to convert because of sales & marketing actions. Budget Optimization : Allocate marketing spend based upon expected customer ARR.

: Allocate marketing spend based upon expected customer ARR. Multi-touch Attribution : Calculate the incremental contribution of marketing and sales touchpoints.

: Calculate the incremental contribution of marketing and sales touchpoints. Proactive Insights : Automated detection of outliers and anomalies with the ability to explore root causes.

: Automated detection of outliers and anomalies with the ability to explore root causes. Next-best Action: Reliably estimate and optimize the incremental effect of actions across the customer journey.

These enhanced capabilities for sales, marketing and product professionals enable them to optimize for outcomes rather than simply make predictions. Dealtale Revenue Science already has a strong customer base of over 35 customers across a variety of industries, with significant depth among digital-first companies such as Aqua Security, Worthy, and BigID.

Pioneering, digital-first companies as well as companies across the entire spectrum of AI maturity levels have been quick to adopt these solutions as they enable companies to apply highly sophisticated techniques directly, without the use of data science or engineering resources and drive unprecedented time-to-value from AI solutions.

The Dealtale acquisition marks the addition of an exciting new solution category built on top of the recently released Vian H+AIä Platform, the first human-centered AI platform for the enterprise. The Vian H+AI Platform which includes Vian MLOps, is designed to help enterprises maximize the power of AI to drive their most strategic business opportunities, while simultaneously building trust, transparency and explainability around AI technologies.

The Dealtale acquisition is a seamless addition to Vian's Customer Intelligence and causal data science work led by the Vian Israel team. Dealtale is headquartered in Israel and will join the existing Vian Israel causal data science team.

About Vian:

Vianai Systems, Inc. is a Human-Centered AI platform and products company launched in 2019 to address the unfulfilled promise of enterprise AI. Vian's customers include many of the largest and most respected businesses in the world, to which it delivers AI, ML and data science platforms and products. Vian helps its customers amplify the transformational potential within their organizations using its H+AI Platform and products, including its Vian H+AI MLOps Platform, Dealtale Revenue Science, and others, with a distinct approach in how it thoughtfully brings together humans with technology. This human-centered approach differentiates Vian from other platform and product companies and enables its customers to fulfill AI's true promise for the benefit of humanity.

Media contact

Dr. Carly Cooper

[email protected]

+1 (650) 646-4481

SOURCE VIANAI Systems