ViaPath Technologies Honored with 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Award

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaPath Technologies is proud to announce that it has received the prestigious 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Award. This esteemed recognition reflects the company's strong commitment to recruiting, employing, and retaining our nation's veterans.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Program, established by the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Act of 2017, is the only federal award that recognizes exceptional achievements in veteran employment. By qualifying for a Platinum Medallion Award, ViaPath Technologies has demonstrated its dedication to honoring the invaluable contributions veterans make to the workforce.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Award," said Deb Alderson, CEO of ViaPath Technologies. "This recognition highlights our ongoing commitment to empowering veterans and fostering an inclusive workplace that values their skills and experiences. We are proud to support those who have served our country."

ViaPath Technologies has a proven commitment to veteran employment, having received the prestigious HIRE Vets Medallion Award in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. This consistent recognition underscores the company's dedication to recruiting and retaining our nation's veterans. ViaPath is committed to creating a welcoming environment for veterans, recognizing their unique skills and experiences as vital assets to the workforce.

ViaPath Technologies' dedication to supporting veterans goes beyond traditional hiring and retention initiatives to include incarcerated veterans through its innovative Operation Veteran Reentry program. Operation Veteran Reentry provides specialized resources, educational opportunities, and support services designed to address the specific needs of incarcerated veterans, ensuring they have a meaningful path upon release.

As a proud recipient of this award, ViaPath Technologies encourages other organizations to participate in the HIRE Vets program and to continue supporting America's veterans in their quest for meaningful employment. For more information about ViaPath Technologies and its veteran employment initiatives, please visit www.viapath.com.

About ViaPath Technologies

ViaPath Technologies provides advanced communications, technology, and management solutions that facilitate meaningful connections, offer educational opportunities, and enable successful reintegration for current and formerly incarcerated individuals. It is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, and has employees throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.viapath.com .

