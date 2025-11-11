ViaPath Technologies Introduces Veterans Pathway with Edovo to Support Justice-Involved Veterans Nationwide

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaPath Technologies, the nation's leading provider of correctional technology, proudly announces the launch of Veterans Pathway, a new initiative designed to support justice-involved veterans. Created in partnership with Edovo, the top provider of corrections-based digital learning, Veterans Pathway debuts today, Veterans Day. This program delivers tailored educational, vocational, and wellness resources directly to veterans through ViaPath's exclusive tablet platform.

Veterans Pathway is a dedicated learner pathway designed to address the unique challenges veterans face in the justice system. Recognizing their service and sacrifice, this initiative provides:

Specialized educational and vocational content to assist veterans in transitioning successfully post-release.

Mental health and wellness resources to address the distinctive needs of veterans.

Reentry and life skills programs to foster stability, growth, and independence.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to expanding educational access and wellness resources to support successful reentry, ViaPath Technologies has partnered with Edovo to make these foundational offerings freely available to our incarcerated veterans using the ViaPath platform," said Camila Gonzalez, Director of Education & Reentry, ViaPath Technologies. "Enabling the offering of the Veteran's Pathway reflects our shared commitment to restorative justice by uplifting and ensuring that those who served our country are provided with the tools for meaningful growth opportunities to rebuild and lead."

ViaPath's tablets are engineered to enhance the educational experience for individuals in correctional facilities. With an intuitive design, these tablets provide secure access to the Edovo platform for educational courses, communication tools, and wellness resources. The integration of Edovo's platform enables Veterans Pathway to be deployed on ViaPath's tablets in correctional facilities across 41 states, delivering over 30,000 courses and resources and achieving high user engagement.

Launched at 617 sites with more planned

Over 2.9 million courses completed

772,040 unique learners

32,426,202 total learning hours

"Veterans Pathway is the result of listening to the needs of our nation's veterans and responding with high-quality, relevant programming," said Acacia Graddy-Gamel, VP of Product of Edovo. "This dedicated resource honors their service while supporting their futures."

In addition to offering Veterans Pathway, ViaPath Technologies remains deeply dedicated to supporting incarcerated veterans through ongoing outreach, advocacy, and specialized programs. By working with corrections partners, community organizations, and veteran service providers, ViaPath continually seeks ways to improve veterans' well-being while in custody.

For more information about this partnership and upcoming programs, please visit www.viapath.com.

About ViaPath Technologies

ViaPath Technologies provides advanced communications, technology, and management solutions that facilitate meaningful connections, offer educational opportunities, and enable successful reintegration for current and formerly incarcerated individuals. It is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, and has employees throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.viapath.com .

About Edovo

Edovo is the leading nonprofit provider of digital education and reentry programming for incarcerated individuals in the U.S. Through its secure tablet-based platform, Edovo delivers educational, vocational, and self-improvement content tailored to support rehabilitation and reentry. Edovo's mission is to help everyone connected to the criminal justice system build better lives. Learn more: https://edovo.org

