Viasat and Azercosmos to expand satellite services across EMEA and Asia

Viasat and Azercosmos, Azerbaijan's satellite operator,

are cooperating to provide connectivity in Azerbaijan and to its partners later this year.

The collaboration aims to expand satellite-enabled services to support energy, utilities, and transport

industries in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and Central and South Asia.

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced it is working with Azercosmos to bring its highly reliable L-band satellite services to Azerbaijan and beyond.

Under the proposed arrangement, Azercosmos and Viasat will provide connectivity for a range of industrial applications to help organizations operate more efficiently, sustainably, or safely - even in the most remote locations. This includes powering applications like tracking and telemetry for advanced transport systems, pipeline monitoring and control for energy companies, real-time control for utilities, and environmental or safety monitoring for mining and agriculture.

Azercosmos provides a range of telecommunications, remote sensing, surveying, and ground station communications services in both public and private sectors. The collaboration with Viasat will significantly expand its available connectivity offering, meaning it can provide more services for existing and new customers alongside connectivity from its existing satellite fleet.

It will hallmark the first time that Viasat-enabled satellite services are being offered within the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Andy Kessler, President, Viasat Enterprise and Land Mobile, said: "Our global satellite fleet powers a vast range of applications and sectors across the world, ranging from a single explorer using a satellite phone to major industrial sites managing complex supply chains across borders. To make that happen, we are proud to work with a diverse ecosystem of partners to put our customers' vision first. Partnering with Azercosmos is an exciting step forward to bring those services to new people and organizations."

Fuad Aslanov, Vice-chairman of Azercosmos, noted: "The agile response in the satellite service market is critically important for us, and as Azercosmos, we aim to expand our reliable service to consumers and businesses globally. This landmark agreement with our strategic partner, Viasat, will solidify our collaboration in unlocking boundless possibilities in connectivity in EMEA and Asia."

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are — on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X or YouTube.

About Azercosmos

Azercosmos, the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is the leading force behind the development of innovative space ecosystem in Azerbaijan. Founded in 2010, Azercosmos is successfully providing high quality and reliable telecom and Earth observation services and solutions to partners across the globe with its satellite fleet. Apart from delivering a broad spectrum of services and solutions via our satellite fleet, we also engage in a wide range of R&D activities that aim to foster the technological advancement. Furthermore, we cooperate with international stakeholders and partners to ensure the establishment and strengthening of collaborative ties in the space industry, participate in major global projects, and build the local know-how. Being committed to creating a better connected, developed and secure world for future generations, we aim to emerge as one of the driving forces in the global space industry. For more information, please visit our website.

