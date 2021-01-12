Viasat and SKY Brasil Announce Partnership to Expand the Distribution and Availability of Viasat's High-Quality Satellite Internet Service to More Homes across Brazil

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, and SKY Brasil (SKY), the largest satellite pay TV operator in Brazil, announced today a partnership to increase the availability of fast, reliable satellite internet across Brazil. Through this agreement, SKY will sell, install and provide on-site technical service for Viasat's high-speed internet service. Viasat gains a strong Brazilian distribution partner with proven local expertise, and will help train SKY's vast network of distributors, resellers and installers on its internet service offerings.

In October 2020, Viasat became the first satellite Internet Service Provider (ISP) to offer high-speed broadband connectivity across 100% of Brazil. Viasat's residential internet service for Brazil uses Telebras' SGDC-1 satellite bandwidth to provide satellite broadband service.

"SKY is present in all cities within Brazil, offering services that adapt to the daily life and different consumer needs and profiles of Brazilians. We are specialists in offering excellent service and technical support with an unbeatable distribution network that delivers great value and a highly-differentiated service that can be seen in our business results on a national scale. We look forward to working with Viasat. This partnership is in line with SKY's objective, which is ensuring all Brazilians have access to information and entertainment," said Sérgio Ribeiro, chief operations officer at SKY Brasil.

"This partnership reinforces SKY's strategy of leveraging its vast distribution network to offer Home Services and Home Automation to increase the comforts of home, while ensuring all Brazilians have access to the best home services they require," added SKY President, Estanislau Bassols.

Expanding satellite internet service distribution in Brazil

The Viasat/SKY association is in line with Viasat's goal to offer connectivity options to all Brazilians. This partnership provides Viasat a strategic, local partner and channel to reach a broader set of potential subscribers who can benefit from its competitively-priced satellite internet service plans. Today, Viasat offers three plans: a premium plan (Viasat 30Mega), an advanced plan (Viasat 20Mega) and a basic plan (Viasat 10Mega), with download speeds of up to 30 Mbps, 20 Mbps, and 10 Mbps, respectively. All three plans come with a Wi-Fi router and attractive features such as messaging and unlimited basic navigation, and a free zone between 2:00 AM and 7:00 AM local time.

With the launch of the Viasat 30Mega plan in October 2020, Viasat is recognized as offering the best satellite internet service in the Brazilian market, allowing customers to enjoy faster access to daily online activities such as social networks, video streaming content, videoconference services, remote work, and distance education.

Evan Dixon, vice president, Global Broadband Services at Viasat commented, "Working with SKY, Brazil's premier leader in satellite television, further reinforces our commitment to the local market, and accelerates the ability to bring high-speed satellite connectivity to more homes across the country – even those in the most difficult to reach locations."

"This is an exciting move for Viasat in Brazil and an important part of our distribution strategy", added Bruno Soares Henriques, Viasat Brasil's commercial director. "Since the launch of our commercial service, we have seen the growing demand for connectivity outside of the fiber footprint, and believe our SKY partnership will help reach Brazilians who live in unserved or underserved areas where other terrestrial services are not available."

To learn more about Viasat residential internet service offerings in Brazil, call 0800-309-1515 or visit www.viasatdobrasil.com.br .

About SKY

SKY Brasil is the largest satellite pay TV operator in Brazil. With the mission of offering and democratizing entertainment for all Brazilians, it continuously invests in tailored products and services for each Brazilian and its individual needs of content consumption and entertainment. It distributes 100% digital programming in all municipalities of the country and increasingly seeks to expand and optimize its services and the experience for its 4.6 million customers. With SKY Play, the operator's VOD platform, both post and prepaid consumers can watch live content and a library with SKY's curatorial DNA wherever and whenever they want. In 2020, SKY was recognized for the third time as one of the best companies to work for in the Great Place To Work ranking. In 2019 it won, in the Pay-TV category, the Best Services ranking of the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo for the last five years, the Folha Top of Mind for eight consecutive years, and the Modern Consumer Award in Excellence in Customer Services for 18 years in a row. Access: www.sky.com.br.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com , go to Viasat's Corporate Blog , or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter or YouTube .

