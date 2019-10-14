Viasat Announces Availability of Third-Party Government Terminal Modification Kit for Access to High-Capacity Satellite-Enabled Networks

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Association of the United States Army Conference) -– Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced the availability of a government-focused terminal modification kit that will provide third-party terminal vendors with regional access to high-capacity satellite communications (SATCOM) architectures, including hybrid, multi-network architectures. Hybrid multi-network SATCOM architectures will allow users to easily roam among commercial and purpose-built military SATCOM networks. The modification kit is available for immediate purchase and testing by third-party terminal providers working with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and international coalition militaries.

The third-party terminal kit will allow the U.S. DoD and coalition forces to use their large inventory of existing SATCOM terminals to access high-capacity, secure and resilient networks, without needing to completely replace the entire set of terminal equipment. By implementing hybrid multi-networking architectures that integrate and leverage a multi-vendor terminal architecture, U.S. DoD and international military forces can expect:

Simplified logistics and lower total ownership costs by standardizing large multi-mission fleets, which will allow customers to access multiple networks with a single solution that is able to select the best available network to support the mission and service agreements;

Compatibility with existing medium earth orbit (MEO) and geostationary orbit (GEO) commercial and military satellites;

An end-to-end network architecture that will provide mitigation against congestion, intentional and unintentional interference sources and cyber threats through the implementation of layered resiliency in both benign and highly contested environments; and

Forward-compatibility with next-generation high-capacity satellites, like the ViaSat-3 constellation.

"Governments and militaries around the world need to invest in future-proofing solutions that will provide an easy path to optimize and incrementally upgrade their existing SATCOM network assets, while also providing the flexibility to adopt emerging technologies and cloud-based systems needed to outpace adversary threats," said Ken Peterman, president, Government Systems, Viasat. "By working proactively with a number of partners that offer government-focused commercial off-the-shelf terminals we can enable an open, robust, scalable SATCOM network that provides U.S. and coalition government customers with a variety of options to quickly address diverse mission needs; meet dynamic demands of today's warfighter-on-the-move; and enhance the defense technology capabilities needed to deter adversarial threats."

Hybrid networks can maximize subscriber capabilities and resilience by providing simultaneous access to multiple networks. These networks may span multiple orbital regimes, operate over multiple frequency bands, provide independent terrestrial infrastructure and feature different network management and cyber defense implementations, providing inherent diversity and removing single points of failure and/or attack. The user population of a hybrid, multi-network architecture will organically be spread across multiple transport networks, making it difficult for an adversary to target their communications capabilities for collection, exploitation or denial. The multi-transport path nature of hybrid networking adds deception and the ability to maneuver users on the communications network, imposing additional cost and complexity on any adversary seeking to deny or disrupt network connectivity.

