Viasat Awarded Prestigious James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, announced today it received a James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award ("Cogswell Award"), the most prestigious honor the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) can bestow to cleared industry. Of the more than 12,500 cleared contractors in the National Industrial Security Program (NISP), less than 1% are annually selected to receive this award.

Cogswell Award nominees undergo a competitive, eight-month evaluation by a national review team, with DCSA selecting the final winners. Winning programs must establish and maintain a security program that goes well beyond the minimum NISP requirements, while also providing leadership and best practice guidance on instituting high security standards. Final decisions are based upon the following criteria: overall security program; senior management support; security vulnerability assessments; security education and awareness; facility security officer and security staff level of experience; and classified material controls.

Viasat's President and Chief Operating Officer, Rick Baldridge commented, "Viasat is honored to be awarded a 2020 Cogswell Award from DCSA. This prestigious recognition underscores our commitment and focus to achieving high levels of security excellence, which is critical when protecting the integrity of classified information and data across government and commercial networks."

The Cogswell Award was established in 1966 in honor of the late Air Force Col. James S. Cogswell, who was the first chief of the Unified Office of Industrial Security. Col. Cogswell is responsible for the underlying principle of the industrial security program, recognizing the importance of true partnership between industry and government to ensure the protection of classified information, materials, and programs.

More information about the Cogswell Award, can be found here.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Copyright © 2020 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.viasat.com

