Viasat, BCN Sign Agreement; Enables Multi-Location Businesses to Have Reliable Connectivity using Viasat Satellite Internet

CARLSBAD Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (Nasdaq: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced it signed a reseller agreement with BCN, a technology solutions provider specializing in meeting the requirements of multi-location clients. This agreement will expand BCN's connectivity portfolio by providing multi-location businesses the option to purchase Viasat's proven business internet services as part of a total BCN solution.

BCN serves thousands of business customers throughout North America with enterprise-wide communication technology solutions using the latest in voice, data, cloud, and wireless services and technologies. Viasat will be the first and only satellite internet partner in BCN's portfolio, helping BCN fill in coverage gaps for businesses that have locations lacking high-speed connectivity. BCN will also leverage Viasat business internet as a backup connection for multi-site customers who require high-availability networks and cannot afford downtime.

The Viasat business internet service reaches 96% of the U.S. population, with download speeds up to 100 Mbps in select areas, and offers a variety of unlimited and metered data plans. Service installation typically takes place within three to five days of ordering, giving business customers the ability to quickly deploy and use Viasat's fast, reliable connectivity service.

"By bringing Viasat's satellite internet service under our portfolio of communications solutions, we can expand our ability to solve both primary and secondary connectivity challenges faced by many of our multi-location customers," said Julian Jacquez, BCN president and chief operating officer. "We have depth of customer understanding and relationships across a diverse set of markets including retail, hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, and education, to name a few. Becoming a Viasat reseller will allow us to meet more of those customers' multi-site needs for high-speed, high-quality, reliable connectivity—virtually anywhere in the U.S."

"Our agreement with BCN will help multi-location customers who have sites that are out of reach of cable and fiber to get a reliable broadband connection," said Cody Catalena, vice president and general manager, Global Business Solutions, Viasat. "BCN has a strong reputation for meeting the needs of distributed enterprises, we are excited to bring our innovation and leadership in broadband satellite internet to help them better serve more customers."

For specific questions about Viasat's business internet services visit www.viasatbusiness.com

About BCN

BCN is a closely held and operated communications technology solutions provider with corporate headquarters in Morristown, New Jersey. BCN custom configures communications technology solutions based on a vast portfolio of voice, data, cloud, and wireless services from an array of network and technology partners. In addition, BCN provides customers with a consolidated monthly invoice for all services, a single point of contact for service and support, and a state-of-the-art portal to manage their BCN business. For over 26 years, BCN has delivered best-in-class technology solutions domestically and internationally to business customers. Contact BCN at 888.866.7266 or [email protected].

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

