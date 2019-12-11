Viasat Brings Fastest Home Satellite Internet Service to Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, announced today the availability of reliable, high-speed, high-quality internet service for residential customers in Mexico. Customers will be able to subscribe to a home satellite internet service with speeds in select areas up to 50 Megabits per second (Mbps), enabling them to enjoy online access to social media, streaming content, video call services, sending/receiving emails and using unlimited chat and web browsing.

Viasat has established itself as a trusted, credible satellite internet provider. The Company has successfully deployed its Community Wi-Fi hotspot service across the country, using satellite-enabled Wi-Fi hotspots to deliver affordable internet service to remote communities that previously had little or no internet connectivity. Viasat has also collaborated with local partners in Mexico on the 'Internet para Todos' program, connecting government buildings, federal clinics and schools to the internet over Viasat's satellite systems. Additionally, Viasat has been contracted by Aeroméxico to bring high-speed in-flight connectivity to a portion of the airline's commercial fleet.

"There are still millions of people within Mexico that are without access to a high-quality, reliable broadband internet connection—we're here to change that," said Lisa Scalpone, vice president of Latin America Residential Services at Viasat. "We are excited to help close this digital gap in Mexico and connect people to everything the internet has to offer. Our new internet service offerings are priced right for the Mexican consumer and will offer the fastest connections with dependable service quality to meet their everyday online needs."

Viasat's residential plans in Mexico

Viasat's new residential internet service for Mexico uses bandwidth from the ViaSat-2 satellite—the world's most advanced high-capacity communications satellite. The service is launching today in select areas and will be rolled out across the country in early-2020. Plans will have download speeds up to 50 Mbps in certain areas—the fastest satellite internet speeds available in the country. In addition, Viasat's Mexico residential plans are competitively priced, and include unique features, such as:

Unlimited chat and browsing

Unlimited night zone usage from 2:00 am to 7:00 am local time

To learn more about Viasat residential internet service offerings in Mexico, visit www.viasat.com.mx

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements about the availability, speeds and benefits of Viasat residential internet. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; contractual problems; product defects; manufacturing issues or delays; regulatory issues; and technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations, and increased competition and other factors affecting the connectivity market, generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

