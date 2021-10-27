Viasat Builds on Presence in the Middle East with New Dubai Office

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, announced today a new office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), which will serve as an expansion office in the Middle East, aimed at expanding relationships with government institutions, ministries and local customers.

Dubai is a leading science, space and technology hub in the Middle East, committed to driving technology investment, innovation, knowledge, economic growth and talent creation. Establishing a new office in Dubai's Silicon Oasis district will allow Viasat to further expand its relationship with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), a Dubai-based government entity that is integral to the UAE Space Program; provide additional local support services to Viasat customers within mobility and enterprise businesses, specifically aviation, maritime and energy; and also create opportunities to further diversify the Company's local talent base.

"UAE, and Dubai in particular, have shown great leadership and progressive interest in driving new and critical space initiatives forward; they represent a hub for space entrepreneurship, innovation and investment," said Rick Baldridge, president and CEO, Viasat. "We look forward to expanding our presence in Dubai, as it serves as a major center of commerce, government, global economic development and has an ongoing desire to further develop the space industry regionally."

Salem AlMarri, Deputy Director-General, MBRSC, said, "At MBRSC we have always believed in leveraging our scientific and technological capabilities to collaborate and support companies looking to make a difference in the space industry. We have been partnering with Viasat for the better portion of the past two decades, and we are pleased to welcome them to Dubai as they set up their office. Beyond being a space communications leader and satellite system innovator, their commitment to opening a dedicated office here further highlights the city as a center of excellence for the global space community. As we look ahead, we will continue to support partners that are dedicated to promoting space science, advancing space technology and inspiring space exploration in the Arab region."

The new office builds on Viasat's presence in the Middle East. The Company recently acquired a team and multiple offices in the region through its acquisition of RigNet; has partnered with local satellite operators to deliver regional satellite services; and has plans to bring its own satellite capacity to the region once it launches its ViaSat-3 satellite constellation, which is expected to bring significant satellite capacity to the region, enabling a variety of advanced broadband services.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com , go to Viasat's Corporate Blog , or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter or YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements that refer to the opportunities around opening the office in Dubai; future growth and expansion plans; future services with respect to mobility and enterprise services; and the coverage and capacity of, and the services enabled by, the ViaSat-3 class of satellites. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the ViaSat-3 satellite platform, unexpected expenses or delays related to the satellite system, the ability to successfully implement Viasat's business plan for broadband satellite services on Viasat's anticipated timeline or at all, including with respect to the ViaSat-3 satellite platform; risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of ViaSat-3 and Viasat's other satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; contractual problems, product defects, manufacturing issues or delays, regulatory issues, technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations, and increased competition and other factors affecting the connectivity market, generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2021 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.viasat.com

