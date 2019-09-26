Viasat Chairman and CEO, Mark Dankberg, to Deliver Keynote Address at the Latin American Satellite Congress

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced that Viasat Chairman and CEO Mark Dankberg will be a keynote speaker at the Latin American Satellite Congress in Rio de Janeiro, on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Dankberg will discuss Viasat's commitment and investment in Brazil, drivers for global internet growth, opportunities to monetize satellite broadband and Viasat's vision to improve multiple aspects of space-based connectivity through next-generation satellite systems.

The Latin American Satellite Congress is a leading event in Latin America, bringing together hundreds of satellite industry participants from around the globe. Thought leaders and satellite communication innovators will convene in Rio de Janeiro from September 26-27 to discuss trends and new technologies transforming the satellite, space and communications industries. The event will highlight discussions around orbital positions and frequency changes, the Ka-band market and satellites for use in various commercial sectors, among other topics.

Dankberg commented, "We are proud to present a keynote at this year's Latin American Satellite Congress and emphasize the importance of satellite broadband in the region. We entered Brazil via a unique partnership designed to advance the Brazilian government's broadband goals. We appreciate the government's support of this partnership, which leverages satellite connectivity, and their assistance to preserve 28 GHz spectrum for high-capacity satellite systems. Since entering the market over one year ago, Viasat has grown its investment in the region; established critical local partnerships to assist in ground infrastructure deployments; and made tremendous progress on connecting many of Brazil's unconnected citizens. We are just beginning to build-out our presence in the country, and believe our vision for cost effective global satellite broadband systems can help Brazil create greater global economic ties and opportunities, while driving greater social inclusion."

Since October 2018, Viasat and its partner, Telebras, the Brazilian state-controlled public telecommunications company, have installed thousands of sites with satellite internet, with more than two million students connected in Brazil. Telebras and Viasat have combined the capacity of Telebras' SGDC-1 (Geostationary Satellite for Defense and Strategic Communications) Ka-band satellite with Viasat's innovative ground infrastructure to bring affordable, scalable broadband services to Brazil. Today, the two companies are looking at ways to bring high-speed, affordable internet service to unserved and underserved communities, health clinics, schools and hospitals as well as enterprise, aviation and consumer residential and Community Wi-Fi hotspot markets.

