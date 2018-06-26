Viasat Delivers America's Fastest Satellite Internet Service for Businesses

"Businesses across the U.S. expect an internet service that can support their sales and operational needs—anywhere they are based," said Cody Catalena, vice president and general manager, Global Business Solutions, Viasat. "With our new ViaSat-2 service for business, we're now able to provide broadband speeds across all plans and even more coverage to enable businesses to stay connected, productive and profitable."

America's fastest satellite internet for business

Viasat is the first satellite internet service provider in the U.S. to offer plans up to 100 Mbps download speeds for business use. Plans are offered at 35 Mbps, 60 Mbps and 100 Mbps speeds.

Business anywhere

Viasat business internet offers customers that are out of the reach of cable or fiber connections high-quality access to internet speeds that are up to 10 times faster than DSL and up to 65 times faster than a T1 connection. With Viasat's broadband business internet plans, businesses even in the hardest-to-reach locations can now leverage essential business applications such as cloud-based collaboration, Voice-over-IP (VoIP), email, point of sale transactions, high-speed file transfers, streaming video, Internet of Things (IoT) applications and more.

Truly diverse backup connection

Viasat broadband business internet will also provide a more resilient secondary/backup connection for businesses in urban locations. More and more businesses are implementing business continuity and SD-WAN solutions that leverage multi-internet connections. Viasat's broadband internet is highly-unique, as compared to traditional wireline providers—cable and fiber—as the Viasat system delivers broadband from space and offers a truly diverse, affordable connection with high-speed assurance against outages.

The new business internet service is made possible by the ViaSat-2 satellite system, which includes the most advanced, highest-capacity communications satellite in orbit today, coupled with new innovations in satellite ground infrastructure. Business internet plans are available through a nationwide network of resellers or direct through Viasat at: viasatbusiness.com with plans starting as low as $50/month. All business plans will include: persistent IP addresses, equipment lease, priority connections and fast installation—typically just three to five business days.

