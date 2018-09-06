Viasat Expands Business Internet Service Distribution; Signs New Master Agent Agreement with Intelisys

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (Nasdaq :VSAT ), a global communications company, today announced it signed Intelisys, Inc., a ScanSource company and the nation's leading Technology Services Distributor, as its latest Master Agent partner offering Viasat's business internet services. This new partnership significantly increases Viasat's presence in the business and enterprise channel, giving Viasat access to over 3,000 Intelisys agents nationwide. The agreement with Intelisys comes on the heels of the ViaSat-2 service launch for business internet users.

"We're proud to bring Viasat into the Intelisys portfolio, which contains more than 160 of the world's leading service providers," said Jay Bradley, president of Intelisys. "By selling Viasat's business internet services, Intelisys agents will be able to reach more business customers in more places with faster broadband speeds."

Specifically as a Viasat Master Agent, the Intelisys network will be able to offer Viasat high-speed satellite internet as an option to their enterprise and business customers across the U.S., filling broadband coverage gaps where business customers want assured, reliable, high-speed broadband communications. Additionally, with Viasat satellite internet service, Intelisys business customers gain access to a diverse, resilient secondary connection for business continuity and SD-WAN implementations. Installation of service typically takes place within three to five days of ordering, giving business customers the ability to quickly deploy and use Viasat's fast, reliable connectivity service.

"Businesses are looking for higher speed bandwidth options in both rural and urban areas—whether that's for a primary or back-up connectivity option," said Cody Catalena, vice president and general manager, Global Business Solutions, Viasat. "We're proud to sign Intelisys on as our latest Master Agent, giving their network an ability to sell primary broadband services to their customers whenever cable or fiber is out of reach. Further, as we see business applications continue to move to the cloud, our Viasat service provides a great back-up internet connection—giving businesses a truly diverse internet connection to run applications like voice and video, transaction processing and more."

The Viasat service gives business customers more available options to support their sales and businesses operations. Viasat currently offers a variety of unlimited and metered data plans with download speed options ranging from 35 Megabits per second (Mbps) across most of the U.S. up to 100 Mbps in select areas.

