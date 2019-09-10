Viasat, GetYourGuide to Bring Destination Activity Booking to Passengers' Fingertips at 30,000 Feet When on Viasat-Equipped Aircraft

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Airline Passenger Experience Expo—APEX—Viasat booth #2031) Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, and GetYourGuide, the booking platform for incredible travel experiences, announced today a partnership that is expected to bring rich contextual-based excursion offers to passengers in-flight, with no data or airtime charges to either the airline or passenger. The partnership will leverage contextual-based displays of excursion offers from GetYourGuide's vast inventory, and enable passengers to easily activate those offers in-flight over Viasat's powerful in-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) system.

How it works

Viasat will serve as the direct contractor to airlines, seamlessly integrating GetYourGuide's popular travel experiences into the Viasat IFEC system. The implementation can be white-labeled and airline-branded, and unlike any competitive product, Viasat can promote any tour, activity or attraction ticket offer to a connected passenger, then activate the offer in-flight.

Passengers will be able to interact, engage and purchase relevant offers presented from GetYourGuide's global inventory of over 50,000 travel experiences, across 22 languages and 40 currencies, and with a connected aircraft comes the additional in-flight benefit of 24/7 customer support via the airline's website, booking flow, email communication and/or mobile app. Activities will be targeted by aircraft route initially; however, future expansion plans include targeting excursions and adventures by fare class, loyalty status and even profile types, while being fully General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)-compliant.

"We're on a mission to connect travelers with incredible experiences at every stage of their journey," said Shane Mayer, head of Partnerships at GetYourGuide. "In initial tests, we found that users of in-flight displays showed a strong propensity to book destination experiences: engaged passengers were up to four times more likely to make a destination purchase while in-flight, compared to typical conversion rates from other touchpoints. Thanks to Viasat's unique contextual display, we expect our partnership will create exceptional engagement and conversion, and deliver a great financial result for the airlines while helping their passengers love where they're going."

"We feel strongly that GetYourGuide's winning combination of the right inventory, a best price guarantee and same-day bookings have proven compelling to travelers all over the world," said Don Buchman, vice president and general manager, Commercial Aviation at Viasat. "Our partnership with GetYourGuide makes it fast and simple for airlines to improve their in-flight customer experience, and earn a significant commission without any cost."

About GetYourGuide

GetYourGuide is the booking platform for incredible travel experiences. Travelers use GetYourGuide to connect with the best things to do wherever they're headed — including skip-the-line tickets to the world's most iconic attractions, walking tours by top local experts, immersive food and beverage tours, cooking and craft classes, bucket-list experiences, and niche offerings you won't find anywhere else. Since its founding in 2009, travelers from over 170 countries have booked more than 30 million tours, activities, and attraction tickets through GetYourGuide. Powered by a global team of over 500 travel experts and technologists, the company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany and has offices in 14 countries around the world.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

