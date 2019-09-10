Viasat, InflightFlix Partner to Provide Destination Video Guides to Enhance the Passenger Experience and Drive New Ancillary Revenue Streams for Airlines

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Airline Passenger Experience Expo—APEX—Viasat booth #2031), Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, and InflightFlix, the destination video guide company, announced today a partnership to bring destination video guide content to airlines' in-flight entertainment (IFE) systems, to help generate new revenue streams for airlines, while inspiring travel opportunities for passengers in-flight.

According to Valour Consultancy, revenue from advertising, sponsorship, shopping and destination content on IFE is expected to grow from $170 million in 2016 to $1.3 billion by 2026, with destination content representing about two-thirds of the expected total revenue in 2026. This growth will be driven by the development of innovative forms of advertising that attract new advertisers, and provide in-flight audiences with relevant, contextual and engaging content. Given this expanding opportunity, Viasat has partnered with InflightFlix to help airlines convert traditional in-flight destination video content cost to revenue—at zero cost to the airline.

The partnership centers on leveraging Viasat's wireless IFE (W-IFE) platform coupled with the premium destination video guide content produced by InflightFlix. Content is created specifically for each airline, aligned perfectly to the airlines' brand values. A complete set of video guides are created for each destination on the network, produced to a consistent and high-quality editorial format.

Key airline advantages expected to be achieved through this partnership:

Convert IFE costs to new ancillary revenue stream;

Airline earns a significant fixed monthly payment for each aircraft displaying the content;

Automatic targeting of the video guides based on the destination of the aircraft;

Create personalized multi-platform (online, onboard, on social media), informative destination video content to reach, engage and inspire passengers with destination videos;

Increase opportunities to cross-sell routes in-flight; inspire passengers to book flights to other destinations;

Increase airline brand loyalty; and

Zero costs to the airline.

"At InflightFlix, we put the passenger at the center of everything we do and are passionate about connecting passengers with destination experiences throughout their journey," said Martin O Regan, chief executive officer, InflightFlix. "By connecting airline passengers with destination experience videos, we're providing passengers with highly inspiring content to enhance experiences inflight, in destination and inspire travel to other destinations. And at the same time, we are enabling airlines to improve the passenger experience, convert content costs into revenue and show a return on investment for their IFE systems."

Don Buchman, vice president and general manager, Commercial Aviation at Viasat continued, "In partnering with InflightFlix, we can further grow Viasat's portfolio of ancillary revenue products aimed at helping airlines monetize the passenger journey. This partnership is unique in that it is highly customizable—ensuring airlines can best connect their passengers with experiences and flight routes."

The InflightFlix destination video guides showcase the Top 100 experiences in destinations around the world, featuring things to do, places to go, stay, eat, drink and shop. For more information about the partnership, stop by Viasat's booth (#2031) at APEX this week.

About InflightFlix

InflightFlix is a destination video guide production company that has developed a globally scalable program to create and monetize 100 visitor experience videos for airlines to convert destination content to revenue. Since 2012 the InflightFlix team has produced over 1000 visitor experience videos in Europe that have been viewed over 8 million times in 150 countries. The team has produced destination video guides for world renowned hotels, tour operators and in 2018 the InflightFlix premier destination video guide went live on Aer Lingus transatlantic flights. To learn more about InflightFlix visit www.inflightflix.com

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward looking statements include statements that refer to the benefits of the Viasat and InflightFlix partnership to airlines and passengers; and the growth in wireless IFE advertising. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability for Viasat and InflightFlix to successfully implement their service, contractual problems, product defects, regulatory issues, technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations, and increased competition and other factors affecting the aviation sector generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2019 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.viasat.com

