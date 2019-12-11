Viasat Named to Glassdoor's 2020 Best Places to Work for U.S. Large Employers

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, announced today it was named to Glassdoor's 2020 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for large employers. The Company was honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, and ranked number 27 out of 100 companies recognized. This award is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide feedback on their jobs, work environments and companies on Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites.

According to Glassdoor, they have 1-million employers reviewed on their site, with an average company rating of 3.5 (on a 1-5 scale). Viasat secured a 4.4 company rating across nearly 700 reviews, with 90 percent of current and former employees willing to recommend the Company to a friend. Additionally, 95 percent of respondents approve of Viasat's Chairman and CEO Mark Dankberg.

"We are incredibly grateful to our employees - both past and present - for their extraordinary enthusiasm and continued dedication to our business. When we started Viasat over 30 years ago, our goal was to create a culture and environment that would foster creativity and technical innovation and also be a genuinely great place to work," said Mark Dankberg. "Our culture remains at the core of what we do and how we do it, and it is rewarding to know that it resonates so deeply with our employees."

Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president, chief operating officer and incoming chief executive officer added, "This year marks the shift to a culture-first decade in the workplace, and Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Awards winners are employers that are prioritizing culture, mission and employees at the heart of everything they do. By doing so, their employees have spoken and are recognizing them truly as the Best Places to Work in 2020."

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 23, 2018 and October 21, 2019. To be considered for the U.S. large category, a company must have had at least 1,000 or more employees and have received at least 75 ratings across each of the eight workplace attributes from U.S.-based employees during the period of eligibility. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team , and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.

