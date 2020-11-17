Viasat Phased Array Antenna Enters Final Testing Phase for SES's O3b mPOWER System

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (Nasdaq: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced that its solid-state, fully-electronic phased array flat panel antenna, selected by SES for the O3b mPOWER satellite communications (satcom) system, has entered the Test Readiness Review (TRR) stage of the program. TRR is the final stage of testing to verify compliance with the antenna's performance requirements. Viasat expects the first phased array prototype for the O3b mPOWER network to be delivered to SES early next year.

Viasat's modular phased array antenna design is scalable, customizable and will be offered in multiple sizes, enabling it to be utilized for both fixed and mobile broadband applications. For SES's O3b mPOWER Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) system, the phased array antenna will operate over the full ITU Ka-band spectrum. A different version of the antenna can be made to operate on Ku-band.

Viasat's phased array has the ability to dynamically steer beams for rapid, accurate satellite position tracking and seamless handover between satellites in the O3b mPOWER network; and can perform on-the-fly reconfiguration of antenna characteristics to enable end-terminals to communicate in a hybrid MEO-to-GEO (Geostationary) environment.

"Back in 2018 Viasat became a partner in our O3b mPOWER innovation ecosystem. Now with Viasat entering the final testing phase of its phased array terminal technology, we are another step closer to providing advanced levels of connectivity on a global scale," said Stewart Sanders, Executive Vice President, O3b mPOWER Programme Lead at SES. "The flexibility designed into the Viasat phased array antenna will enable our current O3b constellation of 20 MEO satellites and next-generation O3b mPOWER system to bring reliable, high- speed broadband communications for our government, enterprise and mobility customers."

Dave Ryan, president, Space and Commercial Networks at Viasat added, "Viasat's flat panel antenna represents significant advancements in scalable phased array terminal technologies. It leverages years of investment in research and development and commercial innovation. Entering the final TRR phase of the program, we can help SES achieve their goals to leverage a multi-orbit, multi-frequency, high-throughput, flexible and open architecture satcom system."

Senior engineers from Viasat and SES discussed the phased array technology and O3b use cases during the 10th annual Advanced Satellite Multimedia Systems (ASMS) conference, which was held virtually, on October 21, 2020.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward looking statements include among others, statements that refer to the features, benefits, performance and applications of Viasat's phased array antenna, and the delivery timing of the first phased array antenna prototype to SES. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: contractual problems, product defects, manufacturing issues or delays, regulatory issues, technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations, and increased competition and other factors affecting the communications and satellite sectors, generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2020 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.viasat.com

